Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge internet cafe 24hr gym pool hot tub yoga accessible elevator garage parking bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access key fob access new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community wine room

Discover high end finishes, quality construction and accessible amenities here at Union West Apartments. Union West features a health club quality fitness center, yoga studio, heated leisure pool, hot tub, pet washing station, Velo & ski maintenance stations, cruiser bikes, cyber cafe, club room, and library. Our generous living spaces are equipped with premium kitchen islands, luxury level finishes, quartz counter tops, expansive balconies, tech desks, kitchen pantries, and washers/dryers. Located at 35 Van Gordon St., just south of US Highway 6 and the new St. Anthony’s Hospital, Union West Apartments is just a short walk to the Federal Center Light Rail Station or a short trip west to the mountains.