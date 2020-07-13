All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Green Mountain Apartments

12641 W Mississippi Ave · (858) 682-0208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12641 W Mississippi Ave, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 21-206 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 21-202 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 61-201 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green Mountain Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
Welcome to Green Mountain Apartments! Tucked in a pleasant neighborhood near the base of Green Mountain, we are just minutes away from several hiking trailheads and scenic lakes. Our lushly landscaped community is within close proximity to all of the dining, shopping, and entertainment that you love.
You'll be impressed by our amazing one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Our wide array of premium amenities includes carpeted and hardwood floors, ceiling fans, vertical blinds, and air conditioning. You'll love creating meals in your gourmet, all-electric kitchen, complete with a microwave, pantry, and refrigerator. Our high-quality homes are the perfect fit for your lifestyle.
Go for a refreshing swim in our shimmering swimming pool, or have a barbecue with your friends in the picnic area. If you have work to do, come make use of our business center. Visit us today and become a part of our wonderful community here at Green Mountain Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $170 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Green Mountain Apartments have any available units?
Green Mountain Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Green Mountain Apartments have?
Some of Green Mountain Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green Mountain Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Green Mountain Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Green Mountain Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Green Mountain Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Green Mountain Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Green Mountain Apartments offers parking.
Does Green Mountain Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Green Mountain Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Mountain Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Green Mountain Apartments has a pool.
Does Green Mountain Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Green Mountain Apartments has accessible units.
Does Green Mountain Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Green Mountain Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Green Mountain Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Green Mountain Apartments has units with air conditioning.
