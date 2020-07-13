Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal cats allowed parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave refrigerator garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities business center pool bbq/grill cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry hot tub

Welcome to Green Mountain Apartments! Tucked in a pleasant neighborhood near the base of Green Mountain, we are just minutes away from several hiking trailheads and scenic lakes. Our lushly landscaped community is within close proximity to all of the dining, shopping, and entertainment that you love.

You'll be impressed by our amazing one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Our wide array of premium amenities includes carpeted and hardwood floors, ceiling fans, vertical blinds, and air conditioning. You'll love creating meals in your gourmet, all-electric kitchen, complete with a microwave, pantry, and refrigerator. Our high-quality homes are the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

Go for a refreshing swim in our shimmering swimming pool, or have a barbecue with your friends in the picnic area. If you have work to do, come make use of our business center. Visit us today and become a part of our wonderful community here at Green Mountain Apartments.