1879 S. Alkire Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2.75 Bath, 2388 sq. ft. Home w/ 2 Car Attached Garage - 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath, 2388 sq. ft. home with 2 car attached garage and fenced back yard. Newly remodeled, kitchen has hardwood floors, newer appliances, center island and dinette. Newer carpets, high ceilings, large viewing windows. Bathrooms include a slate shower & marble floor. 2 fireplaces, Gas forced air heat, downstairs wet bar for entertaining, large back yard covered patio, workshop area in garage, on cul-de-sac next to to huge school field for recreation.



(RLNE2232311)