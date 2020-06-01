All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
1879 S. Alkire Court
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

1879 S. Alkire Court

1879 South Alkire Court · No Longer Available
Lakewood
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1879 South Alkire Court, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.75 Bath, 2388 sq. ft. Home w/ 2 Car Attached Garage - 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath, 2388 sq. ft. home with 2 car attached garage and fenced back yard. Newly remodeled, kitchen has hardwood floors, newer appliances, center island and dinette. Newer carpets, high ceilings, large viewing windows. Bathrooms include a slate shower & marble floor. 2 fireplaces, Gas forced air heat, downstairs wet bar for entertaining, large back yard covered patio, workshop area in garage, on cul-de-sac next to to huge school field for recreation.

(RLNE2232311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 S. Alkire Court have any available units?
1879 S. Alkire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1879 S. Alkire Court have?
Some of 1879 S. Alkire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1879 S. Alkire Court currently offering any rent specials?
1879 S. Alkire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 S. Alkire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1879 S. Alkire Court is pet friendly.
Does 1879 S. Alkire Court offer parking?
Yes, 1879 S. Alkire Court offers parking.
Does 1879 S. Alkire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1879 S. Alkire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 S. Alkire Court have a pool?
No, 1879 S. Alkire Court does not have a pool.
Does 1879 S. Alkire Court have accessible units?
No, 1879 S. Alkire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 S. Alkire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1879 S. Alkire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1879 S. Alkire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1879 S. Alkire Court does not have units with air conditioning.
