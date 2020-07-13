Amenities
With bright and spacious floor plans, resort-inspired community amenities, and endless outdoor recreation opportunities, Silver Reef Apartments is your destination for elevated mountain living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO. Complete with newly renovated interiors and upgraded stainless-steel appliances, your new apartment in the Union Square neighborhood is crafted to accommodate contemporary living.
In addition to the impressive interiors, our community offers a collection of incredible amenities, including tennis courts and two pristine outdoor swimming pools. On the weekends, plan a hiking trip along Dinosaur Ridge for a walk marked with fossils and scenic vistas. Experience life elevated at Silver Reef Apartments.