All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like Silver Reef Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
Silver Reef Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:53 PM

Silver Reef Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
12419 W 2nd Pl · (970) 823-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Union Square
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1102 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 3206 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,364

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 14106 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,367

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6108 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 4108 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,546

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 9201 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silver Reef Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
With bright and spacious floor plans, resort-inspired community amenities, and endless outdoor recreation opportunities, Silver Reef Apartments is your destination for elevated mountain living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO. Complete with newly renovated interiors and upgraded stainless-steel appliances, your new apartment in the Union Square neighborhood is crafted to accommodate contemporary living.

In addition to the impressive interiors, our community offers a collection of incredible amenities, including tennis courts and two pristine outdoor swimming pools. On the weekends, plan a hiking trip along Dinosaur Ridge for a walk marked with fossils and scenic vistas. Experience life elevated at Silver Reef Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per Apartment
Deposit: $200-$250
Move-in Fees: $8 Utility transfer fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport $40/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silver Reef Apartments have any available units?
Silver Reef Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,224 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Silver Reef Apartments have?
Some of Silver Reef Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silver Reef Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Silver Reef Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silver Reef Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Silver Reef Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Silver Reef Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Silver Reef Apartments offers parking.
Does Silver Reef Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Silver Reef Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Silver Reef Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Silver Reef Apartments has a pool.
Does Silver Reef Apartments have accessible units?
No, Silver Reef Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Silver Reef Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silver Reef Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Silver Reef Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Silver Reef Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Silver Reef Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity