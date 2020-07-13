Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

With bright and spacious floor plans, resort-inspired community amenities, and endless outdoor recreation opportunities, Silver Reef Apartments is your destination for elevated mountain living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Lakewood, CO. Complete with newly renovated interiors and upgraded stainless-steel appliances, your new apartment in the Union Square neighborhood is crafted to accommodate contemporary living.



In addition to the impressive interiors, our community offers a collection of incredible amenities, including tennis courts and two pristine outdoor swimming pools. On the weekends, plan a hiking trip along Dinosaur Ridge for a walk marked with fossils and scenic vistas. Experience life elevated at Silver Reef Apartments.