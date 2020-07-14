Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage online portal

Station West offers spacious 2 bedrooms, conveniently located in Lakewood, near the W Line Station at Wadsworth. All apartments have ample kitchen space, air conditioning, and access to on-site laundry and a beautiful courtyard with seating, gas grill, and a ping-pong table. These apartments have been renovated with designer flooring, new countertops, designer tile and lighting, updated kitchens and bathrooms, as well as new windows and two-tone paint schemes. There is free, off-street parking, and 2 pets are allowed with a weight limit of 65 lbs each.



Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC