Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

STATION WEST

1205 Yukon Street · (720) 730-7867
Location

1205 Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Eiber

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from STATION WEST.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
online portal
Station West offers spacious 2 bedrooms, conveniently located in Lakewood, near the W Line Station at Wadsworth. All apartments have ample kitchen space, air conditioning, and access to on-site laundry and a beautiful courtyard with seating, gas grill, and a ping-pong table. These apartments have been renovated with designer flooring, new countertops, designer tile and lighting, updated kitchens and bathrooms, as well as new windows and two-tone paint schemes. There is free, off-street parking, and 2 pets are allowed with a weight limit of 65 lbs each.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600 security deposit (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: 65 lb weight limit each pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does STATION WEST have any available units?
STATION WEST has 3 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does STATION WEST have?
Some of STATION WEST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is STATION WEST currently offering any rent specials?
STATION WEST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is STATION WEST pet-friendly?
Yes, STATION WEST is pet friendly.
Does STATION WEST offer parking?
Yes, STATION WEST offers parking.
Does STATION WEST have units with washers and dryers?
No, STATION WEST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does STATION WEST have a pool?
No, STATION WEST does not have a pool.
Does STATION WEST have accessible units?
No, STATION WEST does not have accessible units.
Does STATION WEST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, STATION WEST has units with dishwashers.
Does STATION WEST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, STATION WEST has units with air conditioning.
