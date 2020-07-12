158 Apartments for rent in Montbello, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
30 Units Available
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1020 sqft
Ideally located within 1 mile of all major highways and 8 miles of the Denver International Airport. Next door to the Denver Charter School and SOAR program. Close to the new Northfield shopping center. Townhouse-style units come with washer/dryer and microwave amenities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$964
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
775 sqft
Apartment complex located near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Hop on Interstate 70 or relax at home in your tasteful apartment. Features include walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:20pm
16 Units Available
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site management and option for online rent payment. Outdoor basketball courts, playgrounds, and volleyball court. Just minutes to I-70 and I-225.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4356 Dearborn Street
4356 Dearborn Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1168 sqft
4356 Dearborn Street Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath home in Montbello - Coming Soon! - Tom Wagner 262.844.5533 tom.wagner@realatlas.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14417 E 47th Ave
14417 East 47th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1256 sqft
14417 E 47th Ave Available 07/22/20 Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in Montbello! - Application Fee: $45.00 Application located conveniently online at realatlas.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4552 Cornish Way
4552 Cornish Way, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1522 sqft
4552 Cornish Way Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath with large garage and basement! - Tom Wagner 262.844.5533 tom.wagner@realatlas.com Beautiful 3 bed 2.
1 of 5
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
12361 Randolph Place
12361 Randolph Place, Denver, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2150 sqft
5 bed 2 bath Montbello home coming available in June. Recently remodeled kitchen. Large second living room. Attached 2 car garage. Large backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13005 E Elk Pl
13005 East Elk Place, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
1521 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rommate Wanted. Shared rental for professionals - Property Id: 176310 Shared rental. Roomate wanted. Centrally located close to Denver International Airport (DIA). Looking for working professionals to share this rental.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5146 Crown Blvd
5146 Crown Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
A Must See! Beautifully updated home. Newer cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, laminated floors throughout, large backyard with covered patio & sunning deck.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5551 Potomac Way
5551 Potomac Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
864 sqft
Rare 2 bed 1 bath single family home in Montbello COMING SOON! - You don't find many 2 bedroom single family homes in the Denver metro area, much less Montbello. Remodeled from the studs out. New flooring, new paint, new appliances. Air conditioning.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5314 Chandler Way Denver County
5314 Chandler Way, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1044 sqft
5314 Chandler Way Denver County Available 08/06/20 Beautifully 3 Bedroom Home! - Built in 1974, Ranch Style Home 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, unfinished basement, fenced yard, 1 car garage attached. 1044 sq ft, 984 sq ft basement.
Results within 1 mile of Montbello
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
50 Units Available
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1314 sqft
This charming community offers ample on-site amenities, including a resident lounge, fitness space and green space. Apartments offer several floor plan options, designer finishes and storage. Near I-70 and DIA.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
$
22 Units Available
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in NE Denver feature nine-foot vaulted ceilings, bright and open floor plans, and private patio or balcony in every unit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5255 Memphis St Unit 1218
5255 Memphis Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN READY 12 Month Lease Term NEW Carpet and FRESH Paint! This home is a great value and includes: wood blinds throughout, LARGE oval tub in Master bath, community pool, fitness center, washer/dryer, and a patio for grilling or relaxing.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16070 Warner Place
16070 East Warner Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1533 sqft
2018 newly built end unit townhome with 2 car attached garage for 1533sqft at Williams Lyonns new development at green valley ranch blvd and chambers. Harwood brown mahogany cabinets .
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3172 Scranton Street
3172 Scranton Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1570 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Morris Heights, Aurora! - Great 4 bed 2 bath home in Morris Heights. Walking distance to Park Lane Park and Elementary, and Sand Creek Park and Greenway. Short drive to Fitzsimons golf course.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15475 Andrews Drive Unit 315
15475 East Andrews Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
969 sqft
Fresh, Spacious, and Affordable 2 bed Condo for Rent! - Connor Beal connor.beal@realatlas.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
16070 Warner Drive
16070 East Warner Drive, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1533 sqft
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1533; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2400.00; IMRID11796
Results within 5 miles of Montbello
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
47 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
36 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1251 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
60 Units Available
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,635
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1151 sqft
New upscale community close to hiking and biking trails. High-end finishes include wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchens, Caesarstone countertops with slab backsplashes and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,380
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1568 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pets allowed. Enjoy an onsite courtyard and grill area. Within a short distance of the Denver Zoo and Central Park. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
12 Units Available
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,461
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1361 sqft
Avia Lowry is your gateway to all the best of the metro area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and upscale amenities when you return home after a busy day, our boutique community offers everything you are looking for.
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCommerce City, COWelby, COGlendale, COBrighton, COHolly Hills, COGreenwood Village, COFederal Heights, COCherry Creek, COShaw Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COWheat Ridge, COEdgewater, COLone Tree, COStonegate, COMeridian, COErie, COColumbine, CO