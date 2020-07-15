Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
43 Apartments For Rent Near CCU
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
22 Units Available
Union Square
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,301
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
16 Units Available
Belmar Park
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,632
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
45 Units Available
Carmody
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,136
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Union Square
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Union Square
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,406
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
22 Units Available
South Alameda
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,418
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
19 Units Available
South Alameda
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
29 Units Available
Belmar Park
Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
Apartments conveniently situated about a quarter of a mile away from Belmar Shopping District. Residents can also go to Belmar Park to take advantage of its beautiful biking trails.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
16 Units Available
Morse Park
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
11 Units Available
South Alameda
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,108
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Foothills
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,009
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
South Alameda
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
6 Units Available
Foothills
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhouse-style community near Highway 6 and Highway C470. Also close to Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Green Mountain Park. Two-story 1-3 bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. On-site laundry available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Molholm
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,278
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Last updated July 15 at 02:41 AM
3 Units Available
Eiber
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
800 sqft
Station West offers spacious 2 bedrooms, conveniently located in Lakewood, near the W Line Station at Wadsworth.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
7 Units Available
Morse Park
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Last updated July 15 at 05:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
600 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, revamped kitchens and private backyards. Residents have access to free parking and a beautiful courtyard, among other amenities. Close to Federal Boulevard and Highway 6.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Foothills
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Last updated July 15 at 06:00 AM
3 Units Available
Kendrick Lake
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
725 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with private patios, plush carpeting, internet connection and modern appliances in kitchens. Close to Kendrick Lake Park, the pet-friendly community has free parking and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
5 Units Available
Lasley
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
819 sqft
A limited number of completely remodeled apartments are available at Reed Park in Lakewood. These 1 & 2 bedrooms have brand-new kitchens with new cabinets and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Union Square
203 Wright Street #102
203 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
812 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with detached single car garage located close to the community pool.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Eiber
1021 Carr St
1021 Carr Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$870
821 sqft
1BD/1.5 BRT Gorgeous Condo. Perfect for a first time Home Buyer or an Investor. Newer sleek Kitchen with contemporary tile floors. ONE large bedrooms and an updated bathroom with private toilet and shower area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Foothills
857 South Van Gordon Court
857 South Van Gordon Court, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
850 sqft
Come tour this modern, fully remodeled condo located in Lakewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 850 square feet of livable space.