T.H.Pickens Technical Center
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
38 Apartments For Rent Near T.H.Pickens Technical Center
17 Units Available
Tollgate Overlook
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
958 sqft
Apartments are located near the Toll Gate Creek Trail. The complex has its own basketball court. Relax by the fireplace or on a private patio or balcony.
20 Units Available
City Center North
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
18 Units Available
Lynn Knoll
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,014
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
964 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle.
16 Units Available
Center Pointe
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
919 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
10 Units Available
Tollgate Overlook
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1306 sqft
Property surround with views of the Rocky Mountains. Everything is easily accessible since they are close to several grocery and shopping options.
20 Units Available
Tollgate Overlook
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
8 Units Available
Centretech
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1011 sqft
Aurora apartment complex with scenic green surroundings. An impressive array of on-site amenities including sauna, racquetball court, fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry and ample storage space.
17 Units Available
Lynn Knoll
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,059
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
12 Units Available
Center Pointe
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,168
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,921
1317 sqft
Private patio or balcony with all floor plans. Dry sauna. Sundeck overlooking the shaded picnic areas and pool. Five minutes from I-225.
14 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
12 Units Available
Centretech
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
12 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
650 sqft
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around.
9 Units Available
Chambers Heights
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
6 Units Available
Tollgate Overlook
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,477
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1218 sqft
Walking distance from Aurora Town Center Mall, H&M, Macy's, and many others. Very secure gated community. Newly updated pool and fitness center. Modern units come with washer/dryers and huge bathrooms. Pet-friendly with all pet sizes accepted.
5 Units Available
Center Pointe
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
910 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near the Highline Canal Trail, Aurora Light rail and City Center Shopping. Pet-friendly renovated units with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry, and easy access to I-225.
9 Units Available
Lynn Knoll
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
6 Units Available
Laredo Highline
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl, Aurora, CO
Studio
$980
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the Chambers Shopping Center, these contemporary apartments are pet-friendly. Grill out in the picnic area or take a dip in the swimming pool.
5 Units Available
City Center
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1561 sqft
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Centretech
427 South Memphis Way
427 South Memphis Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
* Condo features new laminate flooring in the entire unit, newer paint. * Large family room with newer fireplace and dining area. * Kitchen with renovated cabinets, all appliances, tiled flooring. * Central AC.
1 Unit Available
Centretech
16206 E. Alaska Place #E
16206 East Alaska Place, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
980 sqft
16206 E. Alaska Place #E Available 07/28/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, TWO STORY TOWNHOME, VAULTED CEILINGS, REMODELED KITCHEN! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/21) Tenants pay separately metered gas and electric.
1 Unit Available
Chambers Heights
1333 Eagle St
1333 Eagle Street, Aurora, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2156 sqft
1333 Eagle St Aurora - Property Id: 318675 Brick ranch style home over 2000 sq ft. Close to all your schools, CU Anschutz Medical Center, Childrens Hospital, VA Hospital, walk to light rail and bus lines. Well maintained house.
1 Unit Available
Rocky Ridge
1466 S Norfolk Ct
1466 South Norfolk Court, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2361 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom ranch house in Aurora.
1 Unit Available
Center Pointe
815 S Joplin Cir
815 South Joplin Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1946 sqft
815 S Joplin Cir Available 07/15/20 Large 2 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage townhome - This large townhome has a family room w/vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, 2nd floor balcony, kitchen and 1/2 bath and laundry on the main floor.
1 Unit Available
City Center North
14333 E 1st Drive, #208
14333 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14333 E 1st Drive, #208 Available 04/03/20 OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Like-New 2bd/2ba Condo with Garage! - This beautiful 2bd/2ba 1,167 sqft. condo in the Cherry Grove Community overlooks the Highline Canal and backs up to open space.