/
/
/
U of Colorado
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM
141 Apartments For Rent Near U of Colorado
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
25 Units Available
Transit Village
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,731
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,946
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,384
1048 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
13 Units Available
Transit Village
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,425
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
21 Units Available
Table Mesa North
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,375
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
874 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,937
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Whittier
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
815 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Whittier
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
16 Units Available
East Foothills
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,609
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1116 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
705 sqft
Who says grad students, young professionals and all residential renters alike can’t afford a Boulder apartment with new finishes, and still walk to your gym, your grocery store, out to dinner or a nearby park? The Valencia gives you the convenience
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
University Hill
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
683 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Whittier
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
2000 Walnut is more than an apartment building – it's a community. We offer extensive outdoor living spaces to encourage socializing and resident interaction and high-quality finishes for a modern lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Goss - Grove
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,980
780 sqft
Creek-front living! These units, located at Madeline Creek, have everything you could need: a great location, HUGE living space, creek-side outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, pet-friendly and so much more! You can walk to class, the Transit Center,
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 8 at 09:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boulder
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,310
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Goss - Grove
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$875
325 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
820 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll love the quiet convenience of these clean and spacious apartments. With covered and off-street parking available, and so much else nearby, it’s easy to live your life on foot or bike.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
30 Units Available
East Foothills
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
33 Units Available
Baseline Sub
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,465
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
359 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
784 sqft
This pet friendly complex is ideally located just half a block from The University of Colorado, putting you right in the heart of Boulder.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
30 Units Available
Baseline
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
371 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
585 sqft
Buffalo Canyon Apartments is just East of CU Boulder.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Goss - Grove
Goss22
1707 22nd Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
540 sqft
Welcome home to Goss22 Apartments! These one bedroom units offer modern kitchen and bathroom remodels, new hardwood flooring throughout and full appliance packages.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Mapleton Hill
2444 9th St Apt 7
2444 9th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1280 sqft
This beautifully Furnished multistory home in Mapleton Hill provides quiet living and lovely views.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Transit Village
3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307
3301 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,250
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Luxury Peloton Industrial Loft-style Condo for Rent in the Heart of Boulder - Unit is located on the 3rd floor with amazing amenities including but not limited to; year round heated swimming pool, 2 jacuzzi, pool table, movie theater, fire
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Winding Trail
3755 Birchwood Drive 44
3755 Birchwood Drive, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
684 sqft
Unit 44 Available 08/01/20 Sunny Remodeled 1 BR condo for rent in N Boulder! - Property Id: 310737 Completely REBUILT 1 bedroom/1 bath open floor plan condo in the Birchwood Drive complex. 684 Square feet. South facing.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Catalpa Park
1840 Del Rosa Court
1840 Del Rosa Court, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2454 sqft
1840 Del Rosa Court Available 08/01/20 Lovely 4 bed, 3 bath home in Boulder! Available August 1! - Come check out this lovely 4 bed, 3 bath family home in North Boulder on a quiet court with little traffic-July 1! This spacious ranch features
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boulder
1301 Canyon Blvd #210
1301 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1874 sqft
1301 Canyon Blvd #210 Available 08/01/20 Prime location with views, W/D, garage parking, upgrades & more! (Canyon) - This stunning 2BR, 2BA home so much to offer! The spacious master suite features an en suite bath with shower and soaking tub, plus
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Transit Village
3260 Iron Forge Place #106
3260 Iron Forge Place, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,100
864 sqft
3260 Iron Forge Place #106 Available 08/01/20 NO SHOWINGS: One Bed Two Story Condo in The Steel Yards. Built In 2005. READ LISTING. - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS! WATCH VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leoWMzZ041I&feature=youtu.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Table Mesa North
3225 Dover Drive
3225 Dover Drive, Boulder, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2250 sqft
Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CsToztMEwqr Come tour this huge home located in South Boulder! This property features five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 2,250 square feet of livable space.