lowry field
493 Apartments for rent in Lowry Field, Denver, CO
50 Units Available
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1482 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
69 Units Available
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,300
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1078 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
12 Units Available
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,461
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1361 sqft
Avia Lowry is your gateway to all the best of the metro area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and upscale amenities when you return home after a busy day, our boutique community offers everything you are looking for.
44 Units Available
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1335 sqft
Spacious floorplans flooded with natural light. Resort-style pool with cascading fountains. Nine-hole putting green. Direct access to multi-use trails.
20 Units Available
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
31 Units Available
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,280
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1086 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature expansive island kitchens and double-sided fireplaces. Recreation opportunities abound, thanks to the on-site volleyball court, pool table, swimming pool and fitness center. For more, stop by the nearby Lowry Sports Complex Park.
1 Unit Available
701 Roslyn St Unit 43
701 Roslyn St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1150 sqft
Amazing Lowery Town home - 2 bedrooms each with its own full bathroom and an additional powder room for guests on the main floor, along with a full size stackable washer and dryer near the bedrooms on the second floor, master bedroom has a nice walk
1 Unit Available
7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54
7464 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1412 sqft
A Lowry Gem Waiting For You!! - A Unit Simply Too Good to Pass Up.
1 Unit Available
8200 E 8th Avenue
8200 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
995 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Great value in desirable Lowry neighborhood. Private 2nd-floor unit nestled in large trees. Central air, outside storage, high ceilings, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, wood look flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
7700 East Academy Blvd. Unit 702
7700 East Academy Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Cute Modern Lowry Town Home for RENT- A MUST SEE! - This centrally located townhouse is in the heart of Lowry -- one of Denver's most desirable communities. The bright and airy 1 bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Lowry Field
40 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1220 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
10 Units Available
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1393 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
39 Units Available
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1825 sqft
Spacious floorplans with oversized closets, private balconies. Underground and covered parking. On-site staff and 24 hour maintenance available. Walking distance to Lowry Town Center.
7 Units Available
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
Crown molding for in-home elegance. Resident lounge with 42" screen and popcorn for movie nights with friends. Just blocks from green spaces and parks.
17 Units Available
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1251 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
37 Units Available
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1050 sqft
Spacious apartment homes surrounded by lush landscape. Units feature stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. A basketball court and grill area are on site. Very close to Cherry Creek and Denver's finest shopping and restaurants.
15 Units Available
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1000 sqft
These recently renovated apartments feature birch cabinetry and brushed-nickel fixtures. Cats are allowed, as are dogs, which can be walked at nearby Expo Park. The complex has a gym, swimming pool and clubhouse.
6 Units Available
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
690 sqft
Modern, clean and smoke-free units that have all been recently upgraded. These pet-friendly properties offer some of the latest amenities, including on-site laundry, an internet cafe, pool, parking, billiards and 24-hour maintenance service.
24 Units Available
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
10 Units Available
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
849 sqft
Situated among Denver’s Cherry Creek, Glendale, and Lowry neighborhoods, The Hudson Apartments offers easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, public transportation, downtown, the Denver Tech corridor, and the High Line Canal trail
3 Units Available
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1265 sqft
Well-equipped fitness center and indoor basketball court. Movie theater with seating for 12. Junior Olympic-sized pool, plus smaller pool for splashing. Just blocks from shopping and dining and Colfax Ave.
1 Unit Available
Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Luxury 1-2 bedroom townhomes. Features a private garage, personal washer/dryer, and access to scenic parks and trails, like the Aurora State Park and High Line Canal Trail. Near great schools and shopping/dining areas.
15 Units Available
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
859 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and spacious bathtub. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a playground and pool. Near Canterbury Park. Easy access to I-225.
26 Units Available
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Situated in the Payton Triangle, Denver. Each unit boasts laundry, private patio, fireplace, and high-end kitchen finishes. Amenities include 24-hour gym, business center with WI-fi lounge, parking, pool with hot-tub, and a dog park.
