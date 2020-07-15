/
UCDENVER
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
46 Apartments For Rent Near University of Colorado Denver
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
47 Units Available
Fitzsimons
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
77 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,459
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
36 Units Available
Fitzsimons
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
NOW OPEN! Tour in person or remotely and receive a gift card for learning more about The Fremont.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
20 Units Available
City Center North
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Lynn Knoll
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,014
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
964 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
14 Units Available
Highline Villages
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1400 sqft
Recently renovated residences that boast open, airy floor plans and private outdoor space, amid a community that features a gym, swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Practice your game at the on-site tennis and volleyball courts!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
17 Units Available
Lynn Knoll
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,059
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
12 Units Available
Centretech
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
650 sqft
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
9 Units Available
Chambers Heights
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Lynn Knoll
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
4 Units Available
Fitzsimons
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
928 sqft
Amber Apartments, located just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, offers a variety of spacious floor plans. These apartments have been completely renovated with new flooring, kitchens and baths, have balconies and are cable-ready.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Laredo Highline
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl, Aurora, CO
Studio
$980
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the Chambers Shopping Center, these contemporary apartments are pet-friendly. Grill out in the picnic area or take a dip in the swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
2 Units Available
Northwest Aurora
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$913
600 sqft
Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Stapleton
8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103
8893 East 24th Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1548 sqft
8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo, No stairs! - Available 08/01/2020. 3 Bedroom Condo with 2 full bathrooms. Two car attached tandem garage. Washer and Dryer Included. New Hardwood floors throughout main living area.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Aurora
2331 Iola Street
2331 Iola Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
2331 Iola Street Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath, Stapleton Home with 2 Car Garage and Central AC! - Available 8/10/20 for 1 - 2 year lease! Within walking distance to Moorhead park, this property has been remodeled and upgraded to 5
1 of 30
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Chambers Heights
1333 Eagle St
1333 Eagle Street, Aurora, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2156 sqft
1333 Eagle St Aurora - Property Id: 318675 Brick ranch style home over 2000 sq ft. Close to all your schools, CU Anschutz Medical Center, Childrens Hospital, VA Hospital, walk to light rail and bus lines. Well maintained house.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Highline Villages
84 Nome Way - C, Unit C
84 Nome Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Great family townhome in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to trail system and parks*new paint*new carpet*new flooring*Attached garage, fireplace, W/D in unit! Located close to I-225 with a park across the street.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Parkway
1301 Del Mar Pkwy
1301 Del Mar Parkway, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1019 sqft
This House features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with shower and bathtub, the home was recently remodeled, large open style kitchen perfect for family dinners with tile floors, New laminate hardwood floors through out the home, both bedrooms have new
1 of 23
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Stapleton
2658 Florence Street
2658 Florence Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1509 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,509 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Aurora
2300 Moline St
2300 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1028 sqft
2300 Moline St Available 08/01/20 Updated Single-Family Home with Sunroom, 2 Car Garage & Large Yard! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an expansive fenced in yard, perfect for grilling & enjoying outdoor activities, in addition to a large
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
12700 E. 13th Place
12700 East 13th Place, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1092 sqft
12700 E.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
City Center North
14333 E 1st Drive, #208
14333 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14333 E 1st Drive, #208 Available 04/03/20 OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Like-New 2bd/2ba Condo with Garage! - This beautiful 2bd/2ba 1,167 sqft. condo in the Cherry Grove Community overlooks the Highline Canal and backs up to open space.