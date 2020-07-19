Amenities

777 Poplar Ave. Unit 767 Available 07/29/20 Great Two Bedroom Condo in North Boulder - Available July 29th! - Come check out this great property located near Wonderland Lake in Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 1,135 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large island perfect for casual dining or entertaining. The living room is cozy and complete with high ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door that leads to the patio. Enjoy the convenience of in-home laundry with a full sized washer and dryer for tenant use. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine or dine outdoors on the spacious back patio. Living in this community you will have access to a local park, newly resurfaced tennis courts and pickleball. The location of this condo is unbeatable with Lucky’s Market, Whole Foods, and Wonderland Lake just minutes away. Commuting will be easy with quick access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Access to Tennis Courts and Picketball

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer & Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Off street parking lot

School District: Boulder Valley Re 2



Property will be vacant July 15th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



