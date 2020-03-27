All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1175 Akron St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1175 Akron St
Last updated May 9 2019 at 4:34 PM

1175 Akron St

1175 Akron St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1175 Akron St, Aurora, CO 80220
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Schedule a showing by copying & pasting this link to your web browser address bar: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery Available now. Clean and updated unit with brand new quartz countertop, and new carpet. 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Nearby: Lowry Park, Community College of Denver, Community College of Aurora, New America School, Vanguard Classical School, the Security deposit is equal to 1 months rent. One paring space included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Income requirement is 3x rent. Credit score minimum of 600. Sorry, no sec 8. The owner is open to pets on a case-by-case basis with refundable pet deposit and approval. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. $7/month processing and reporting fee to report rent each month to the credit bureaus to build credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Akron St have any available units?
1175 Akron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1175 Akron St currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Akron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Akron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 Akron St is pet friendly.
Does 1175 Akron St offer parking?
No, 1175 Akron St does not offer parking.
Does 1175 Akron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Akron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Akron St have a pool?
No, 1175 Akron St does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Akron St have accessible units?
No, 1175 Akron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Akron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Akron St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 Akron St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 Akron St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College