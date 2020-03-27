1175 Akron St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Schedule a showing by copying & pasting this link to your web browser address bar: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery Available now. Clean and updated unit with brand new quartz countertop, and new carpet. 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Nearby: Lowry Park, Community College of Denver, Community College of Aurora, New America School, Vanguard Classical School, the Security deposit is equal to 1 months rent. One paring space included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Income requirement is 3x rent. Credit score minimum of 600. Sorry, no sec 8. The owner is open to pets on a case-by-case basis with refundable pet deposit and approval. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. $7/month processing and reporting fee to report rent each month to the credit bureaus to build credit.