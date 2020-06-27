All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

510 6th Street

510 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous Peaceful House in the Fairfax hills available for Sublet from June 8- July 15 (possibly longer, dates are flexible)

This is a very light, sunny, meditative home with exquisite panoramic sunrise views, 3 decks and large landscaped yard .
It is a short walk to Open Space and miles of hiking and biking trails at the end of the street, yet only a few minutes drive to Fairfax town.
Washer/Dryer and Wireless Hi speed internet included

It is a spacious 3 bedroom home with one bedroom set up as a meditation room and another as an office, so there is only one queen size bed for sleeping (works best for or couple)
You would have exclusive use of the entire house.

Im looking for peaceful, quiet, very neat and responsible single person or couple.
No smoking or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 510 6th Street have any available units?
510 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 510 6th Street have?
Some of 510 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 510 6th Street offer parking?
No, 510 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 510 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 6th Street have a pool?
No, 510 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 510 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

