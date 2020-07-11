2638 6th Street

Amenities
Charming cape cod style UNFURNISHED bungalow home; 2 bedroom 1 bath detached house in an unbeatable location. Walking distance from the beach and Main Street's boutique shops & high-end restaurants. Home features: laminated wood flooring, stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer in unit, central heating, cable & Wifi ready, skylights, granite counter-tops, 1-car parking and front yard. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and landscaping maintenance. 1-year minimum lease. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and landscaping maintenance.