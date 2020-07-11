All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
2638 6th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2638 6th Street

2638 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2638 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Charming cape cod style UNFURNISHED bungalow home; 2 bedroom 1 bath detached house in an unbeatable location. Walking distance from the beach and Main Street's boutique shops & high-end restaurants. Home features: laminated wood flooring, stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer in unit, central heating, cable & Wifi ready, skylights, granite counter-tops, 1-car parking and front yard. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and landscaping maintenance. 1-year minimum lease. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and landscaping maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 6th Street have any available units?
2638 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2638 6th Street have?
Some of 2638 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2638 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2638 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2638 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2638 6th Street offers parking.
Does 2638 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2638 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 6th Street have a pool?
No, 2638 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2638 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 2638 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2638 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2638 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2638 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
