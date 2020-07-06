All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

2621 CLOVERFIELD

2621 Cloverfield Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2621 Cloverfield Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 CLOVERFIELD have any available units?
2621 CLOVERFIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 2621 CLOVERFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
2621 CLOVERFIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 CLOVERFIELD pet-friendly?
No, 2621 CLOVERFIELD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2621 CLOVERFIELD offer parking?
Yes, 2621 CLOVERFIELD offers parking.
Does 2621 CLOVERFIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 CLOVERFIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 CLOVERFIELD have a pool?
No, 2621 CLOVERFIELD does not have a pool.
Does 2621 CLOVERFIELD have accessible units?
No, 2621 CLOVERFIELD does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 CLOVERFIELD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 CLOVERFIELD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 CLOVERFIELD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 CLOVERFIELD does not have units with air conditioning.

