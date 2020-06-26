All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1358 4TH STREET
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

1358 4TH STREET

1358 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1358 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
FANTASTIC LOCATION! Contemporary two story, stylish Santa Monica Penthouse above Burke Williams Spa. Modern Architectural design with cement and hardwood floors, steel and glass. State of the art kitchen and bathrooms. Two large bedrooms with high beamed ceilings, plus two spacious bathrooms. Two balconies plus a huge patio off the living room - perfect for entertaining! Entry courtyard. Private garage parking. Parking is $100 per car per month in addition to rent. Membership to Burke Williams Spa included in the lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 4TH STREET have any available units?
1358 4TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1358 4TH STREET have?
Some of 1358 4TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1358 4TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1358 4TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1358 4TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1358 4TH STREET offers parking.
Does 1358 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1358 4TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1358 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1358 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1358 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1358 4TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1358 4TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1358 4TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
