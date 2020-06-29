All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

1350 Franklin 4

1350 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Franklin Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1350 Franklin - Property Id: 243135

Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment Upper Front units in 4-unit building. Permit Street Parking. New Windows and Floors. Apartment has private side entrance. Additional deposit for small pet.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Franklin 4 have any available units?
1350 Franklin 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1350 Franklin 4 have?
Some of 1350 Franklin 4's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Franklin 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Franklin 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Franklin 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Franklin 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1350 Franklin 4 offer parking?
No, 1350 Franklin 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1350 Franklin 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 Franklin 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Franklin 4 have a pool?
No, 1350 Franklin 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Franklin 4 have accessible units?
No, 1350 Franklin 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Franklin 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 Franklin 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 Franklin 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 Franklin 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

