Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

1239 26th Street

1239 26th Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1239 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4595 · Avail. now

$4,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming front house recently remodeled. The high ceilings with large windows make this home bright with lots of natural lighting. Spacious living room, separate dinning area, private entrance to all 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom comes with a large walk-in closet, large and spacious bathroom and a decorative fireplace. Two of the bedrooms have direct access to a large patio perfect for entertaining or simple enjoying the sunshine on a day off. Aside from the private patio there is additional, back yard space that leads into your private 2 car garage.

New quartz kitchen counter-top, stainless steel appliances and laundry hook-ups.

Don't miss the opportunity to call this unique charming place your home!

Text to schedule an appointment today! ***Due to the current circumstances, we are providing FACETIME showings if requested and walk-thru videos are available.
310-699-9224

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1239-26th-st-santa-monica-ca-90404-usa/d2ecc9c7-9a75-4d00-8fed-f8f730ba31ce

(RLNE5588525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 26th Street have any available units?
1239 26th Street has a unit available for $4,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1239 26th Street have?
Some of 1239 26th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1239 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1239 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1239 26th Street does offer parking.
Does 1239 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1239 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1239 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1239 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 26th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 26th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 26th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
