1239 26th Street

Amenities

Charming front house recently remodeled. The high ceilings with large windows make this home bright with lots of natural lighting. Spacious living room, separate dinning area, private entrance to all 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom comes with a large walk-in closet, large and spacious bathroom and a decorative fireplace. Two of the bedrooms have direct access to a large patio perfect for entertaining or simple enjoying the sunshine on a day off. Aside from the private patio there is additional, back yard space that leads into your private 2 car garage.



New quartz kitchen counter-top, stainless steel appliances and laundry hook-ups.



Don't miss the opportunity to call this unique charming place your home!



Text to schedule an appointment today! ***Due to the current circumstances, we are providing FACETIME showings if requested and walk-thru videos are available.

310-699-9224



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1239-26th-st-santa-monica-ca-90404-usa/d2ecc9c7-9a75-4d00-8fed-f8f730ba31ce



(RLNE5588525)