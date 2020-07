Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub oven stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving on-site laundry bbq/grill

77 Bluxome Apartments, located in the SoMa District of San Francisco, are perfectly designed to meet your needs. Our homes are modern studios with a kitchenette, private bathroom and the option to maximize your living space with a Murphy Bed with table. They range in size from 230 to 250 sq ft. 77 Bluxome provides a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of city life with calming water features in our courtyard garden or the panoramic views from our roof deck. Our convenient location puts your moments away from the Caltrain Station and Hwy 80, 101 and 280.