216 Apartments for rent in Mission Dolores, San Francisco, CA

San Francisco is one of the country's pricier places to live, and the Mission Dolores-area rents and home values tend to stay in the same range as those for the city as a whole. That being said, if your heart is set on Mission Dolores and your wallet has already adjusted to the San Francisco cost of living, here's what you need to know. Paris might be for lovers, but San Francisco is for renters. In this preciously petite neighborhood, just under 70% of the properties are occupied by renters, reflecting the greater trend of the city. With so much of the residential property being rental property, renters have more choices. Whether you're looking for a two-bedroom apartment for rent or three-bedroom houses for rent, chances are that you can find something to fit your style and budget. However, the small size of this neighborhood compounded by the city's low vacancy rates can make finding an available apartment rental in Mission Dolores something of a waiting game. When looking for a place to call home, remember that this area is famous as the birthplace of the city in 1776 and the majority of the housing reflects that, as just under half of the residential properties were built before the 1940's.