216 Apartments for rent in Mission Dolores, San Francisco, CA

Last updated July 10 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
240 Dolores Street
240 Dolores Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,474
1 Bedroom
$2,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
San Francisco's unique micro climate brings great weather to a few lucky neighborhoods -- and the Mission District is the luckiest of all. The prevalent sunshine is probably why Mission Dolores was the first mission opened in northern California.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
11 Dolores
11 Dolores St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
675 sqft
Recently renovated classic apartment off Market Street, near Church Street station. All units offer bathtub, hardwood floor and in-unit laundry. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
2079 Market
2075 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Inviting apartments in a contemporary complex on the western edge of San Francisco's Mission District. Rooms boast carpets, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors. Alarm system, internet access, and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
3474 17th St
3474 17th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,900
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
780 sqft
Mediterranean-style home with charming features situated in the Mission District. Pet-friendly rooms have ovens and refrigerators. Car charging, bike storage and solar panels on the roof.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street
2097 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,600
1477 sqft
Look at the world through rainbow-hued glasses in the Castro, San Francisco’s most colorful neighborhood. Lovingly revamped Victorians sit beside thumping clubs, chic men’s boutiques and popular restaurants.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
650 Guerrero St.
650 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
Mission: Un-furnished One Bedroom Apt one block from Dolores Park & Valencia St - Un-furnished- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (except internet service): This one bedroom, one bath apartment in a three unit building is centrally located and perfectly

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
182 Guerrero St.
182 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
935 sqft
Newly remodeled bright top floor 2 bedroom property ideally located between the Mission District, the Castro and Duboce Triangle, one block to Whole Foods and two blocks to Church Street Station MUNI. The unit also has a grassy tranquil shared yard.

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3322 16th Street
3322 16th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
850 sqft
FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422 LISTING PRESENTED BY: Present Financial Property Management, Inc Corp BRE# 02050775 Brandon Temple BRE#: 01397693 Casey Temple BRE#: 02083636 QUICK FACTS - 2.

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
455 14th Street
455 14th Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 455 14th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
3579 19th Street
3579 19th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3579 19th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
508 14th St.
508 14th Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,395
1300 sqft
Available 08/02/20 Spacious Edwardian Flat Near Whole Foods - Property Id: 94118 • 4 bedrooms • Split bath • Can also be rented fully furnished, please inquire for furnished rate • Original Edwardian trim and lighting details • Hardwood

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
123 Guerrero Street
123 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
This is a top floor 1br/1ba remodeled, light filled unit. Minutes away from both Valencia St and Market St. 123 Guerrero Street has a Walk Score of 99 out of 100. This location is a Walker’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110
55 Lapidge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1033 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3533 17th Street
3533 17th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1200 sqft
PRICE REDUCTION! Spacious 2 br/1 ba w/Hardwood, Updated Kitchen, W/D in Unit, Shared Yard, Storage, Parking! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Beautiful two bedroom, split bath flat, conveniently located on 17th Street between Dolores & Guerrero.

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
200 Guerrero Street
200 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,050
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 200 Guerrero Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
198 Dolores Street Apt 2
198 Dolores Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
450 sqft
198 Dolores Street Apt 2 Available 08/01/20 Large Upgraded Studio Unit W/Parking - TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT PROPERTY INFORMATION, ASK A QUESTION OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING copy and paste the below link into your browser and send and email request.

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
3600 20th Street
3600 20th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3600 20th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
1823 15th Street
1823 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1823 15th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
589 Dolores Street
589 Dolores Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 589 Dolores Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
2059 Market Street
2059 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2059 Market Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
10 Cumberland St
10 Cumberland Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,995
1500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 1 Bath single family home in an awesome Mission location, on a quiet street just a block from DOLORES PARK.

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
227 Clinton Park
227 Clinton Park, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 227 Clinton Park in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
576 14th Street
576 14th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 576 14th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mission Dolores
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

"San Francisco itself is art, above all literary art. Every block is a short story, every hill a novel. Every home a poem, every dweller within immortal. That is the whole truth." -- William Saroyan

This tiny neighborhood packs a powerful punch into its few blocks, which are home to the city's oldest structure (the Mission Dolores built in 1791), oldest streets and oldest cemetery. Even though it's home to so much history, it manages to stay fresh with its vibrant food scene, hipsters along Valencia, live music venues and enough trendy boutiques to make it a destination for those living in and around San Francisco.

Moving to Mission Dolores

San Francisco is one of the country's pricier places to live, and the Mission Dolores-area rents and home values tend to stay in the same range as those for the city as a whole. That being said, if your heart is set on Mission Dolores and your wallet has already adjusted to the San Francisco cost of living, here's what you need to know. Paris might be for lovers, but San Francisco is for renters. In this preciously petite neighborhood, just under 70% of the properties are occupied by renters, reflecting the greater trend of the city. With so much of the residential property being rental property, renters have more choices. Whether you're looking for a two-bedroom apartment for rent or three-bedroom houses for rent, chances are that you can find something to fit your style and budget. However, the small size of this neighborhood compounded by the city's low vacancy rates can make finding an available apartment rental in Mission Dolores something of a waiting game. When looking for a place to call home, remember that this area is famous as the birthplace of the city in 1776 and the majority of the housing reflects that, as just under half of the residential properties were built before the 1940's.

Neighborhoods in Mission Dolores

Mission Dolores maintains an eclectic mix of street cred and culture as San Francisco's oldest and most popular neighborhood. In other words, it's the Betty White of neighborhoods. Actually a sub-area within the larger Mission District neighborhood, it stretches across 20th Street from Church Street to Valencia Street and is bordered on the other end by Market Street and the Central Freeway. The Western border extends to a whopping four blocks at 18th Street, where the bounding street changes from Church Street to Sanchez Street.

Things to do in Mission Dolores

This neighborhood is walkable and actually amenable to car-free living, which is a plus since parking spots can be rarer than a vacant rental property. Bike lanes and public transportation from MUNI and BART lines both access this neighborhood.

Dolores Park is one of the neighborhood's main attractions due to its sports fields, movies in the park and the sunbathers who spread out towels and slather sunscreen as if they were at the beach.

18th Street is the culinary highlight of the 'hood, with Bi-Rite, Delfina and Tartine. Due to the trendy factor and its location in the hipster hub of Mission District, there are actual record shops, indie bookstores and perhaps one of the last remaining movie rental stores in the country. The nightlife offers live music, comedy acts and even poetry performed in funky venues with clever names such as Elbo Room and Make-Out Room.

