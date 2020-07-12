/
laurel heights jordan park
108 Apartments for rent in Laurel Heights-Jordan Park, San Francisco, CA
99 LUPINE Apartments
99 Lupine Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,795
533 sqft
Laurel Heights is a quiet enclave where strollers outnumber hover-boards and scooters.
77 Blake St A
77 Blake Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
790 sqft
Newly Renovated Top Floor 2BR flat w/ garage! - Property Id: 309965 Newly renovated top flat! Beautiful Edwardian duplex located on a quiet street in highly desirable Laurel Heights - steps from Jordan Park/USF, Laurel Village markets, eateries,
1 Jordan Avenue
1 Jordan Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 Jordan Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
125 Palm Avenue
125 Palm Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 125 Palm Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
29 Manzanita Ave
29 Manzanita Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
LAUREL HEIGHTS 3 BEDROOMS BEAUTIFUL HOME - Property Id: 318454 This comfortable family home with a great Laurel Heights neighborhood location almost a block from Laurel Village.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel Heights-Jordan Park
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
2148-2152 Broderick Street
2152 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
194 sqft
2148 Broderick has seen over one hundred years of San Francisco history from its desirable Pacific Heights location.
1795 O'Farrell Apartments
1795 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
410 sqft
1795 O'Farrell is an eye-popping Marina-style building in San Francisco's Western Addition.
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 5th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
2927 Sacramento Street
2927 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,095
666 sqft
Tucked away in the idyllic Pac Heights neighborhood, 2927 Sacramento offers a cozy experience in the midst of the bustle of the surrounding City.
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1275 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 549 5th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
100 Broderick
100 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek, compact accommodation just footsteps from Buena Vista Park. Hardwood floors, garbage disposal, oven and refrigerator. Pet-friendly complex with alarm system, elevator, car charging and parking. Close to San Francisco's cultural attractions.
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,095
467 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
995-1999 Oak and 400 Shrader collectively “Oak Shrader Apartments” is located on the corner of Oak and Shrader Streets directly adjacent to Panhandle Park in the Panhandle/Haight-Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco.
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
746 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This building sits in Laurel Heights, convenient to UCSF, Kaiser Permanente, Target and Trader Joes.
337 10TH AVENUE Apartments
337 10th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Dim sum, borscht, and Guinness – it’s all in a day’s dining in the Richmond District. Chinese, Russian and Irish cultures overlap to delicious effect along this area’s main commercial arteries, Clement and Geary.
65 Buena Vista
65 Buena Vista Ave E, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
495 sqft
Located off of Haight Street, near Buena Vista Park. Studio and one-bedroom apartments available in classic San Francisco building. All units have hardwood flooring, dishwashers and in-suite laundry facilities. Off-street parking available. Small pets welcome.
1819 GOLDEN GATE
1819 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community in the North of Panhandle and by Alamo Square. This is a rent-controlled area. On-site playground and garages provided. This restored historic building features hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments
310 6th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
669 sqft
Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is home to Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops.
2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments
2730 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
825 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with high ceilings, cozy carpeting and patios/balconies. Residents can get laundry done on site. Close to festive Fillmore Street's shopping, dining and entertainment. By Alta Plaza Park.
520 SCOTT Apartments
520 Scott Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
631 sqft
No filter needed in picturesque Alamo Square. Click-bait views and eye-candy Victorians like the “Painted Ladies” of Full House fame, surround its namesake park. Casual eateries and stylish shops dot nearby Divisadero.
500 STANYAN
500 Stanyan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,495
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, pet-friendly apartments offer modern kitchens, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry. Community with gym, bike storage, elevator, garage parking. Near iconic Haight-Ashbury. Easy access to transit, dining, entertainment. Walk to St. Mary's Medical Center.
2038 Divisadero
2038 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
898 sqft
Quiet Pacific Heights location near Alta Plaza Park and public transportation. Recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, air conditioning and in-suite laundry facilities. Off-street parking available. Small pets welcome with fee.
