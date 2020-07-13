All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like
The Terraces.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
The Terraces
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM

The Terraces

1330 Bush St · (408) 457-1178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 2L · Avail. Jul 15

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

Unit 2F · Avail. Jul 21

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

Unit 4B · Avail. Jul 14

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$2,634

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Terraces.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
cable included
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
package receiving
key fob access
lobby
The Terraces Apartments is a San Francisco high-rise nestled in the Polk Gulch area of Lower Nob Hill, situated just a block to the many neighborhood shops and restaurants on Polk St. We are in walking distance to MUNI, as well as Academy of Art University, FIDM and SFAI. Our studio and one-bedroom apartments feature sweeping city views, hard surface flooring and an open kitchen layout with beautiful wood cabinets, sleek black granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Life is convenient at Terraces with on-site laundry, a 3-level parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
rent: 75
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Terraces have any available units?
The Terraces has 9 units available starting at $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Terraces have?
Some of The Terraces's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Terraces currently offering any rent specials?
The Terraces is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Terraces pet-friendly?
Yes, The Terraces is pet friendly.
Does The Terraces offer parking?
Yes, The Terraces offers parking.
Does The Terraces have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Terraces does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Terraces have a pool?
No, The Terraces does not have a pool.
Does The Terraces have accessible units?
No, The Terraces does not have accessible units.
Does The Terraces have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Terraces has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Similar Listings

1201 Pine Street
1201 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
977 PINE Apartments
977 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
SOMA at 788
788 Harrison St
San Francisco, CA 94107
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
Venn
1844 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Mosso
900 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94114
1234 JONES Apartments
1234 Jones Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission DistrictTenderloinRussian HillLower Nob HillSouth BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-San FranciscoCity College of San FranciscoGolden Gate University-San Francisco