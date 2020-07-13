Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors cable included oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage package receiving key fob access lobby

The Terraces Apartments is a San Francisco high-rise nestled in the Polk Gulch area of Lower Nob Hill, situated just a block to the many neighborhood shops and restaurants on Polk St. We are in walking distance to MUNI, as well as Academy of Art University, FIDM and SFAI. Our studio and one-bedroom apartments feature sweeping city views, hard surface flooring and an open kitchen layout with beautiful wood cabinets, sleek black granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Life is convenient at Terraces with on-site laundry, a 3-level parking garage.