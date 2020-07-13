The Terraces.

1 of 20
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
Studio
$1,975
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft
$1,975
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft
$1,999
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.