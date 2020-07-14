All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

Fillmore Center

1475 Fillmore St · (415) 980-4619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Lower Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit T20303 · Avail. now

$2,312

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

Unit T20503 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,346

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit T30704 · Avail. now

$2,378

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

See 39+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit T31007 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,383

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Unit T20901 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,448

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit T20412 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,458

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit T21202 · Avail. Aug 16

$3,207

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit T11505 · Avail. Aug 6

$3,257

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit T30905 · Avail. now

$3,264

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit S30407 · Avail. Jul 15

$5,533

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fillmore Center.

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
parking
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Fillmore Center in San Francisco, California, has a studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes located south of Pacific Heights and just west of Japantown. We are surrounded by a community so diverse it feels like a city within a city with its own unique blend of shops, cafes and theaters. With San Francisco at your door, commutes aren't difficult. We provide a complimentary shuttle to the financial district and are located near public transportation. World-class shopping, restaurants and entertainment options stretch out for miles and miles in all directions. When the day is done, you'll enjoy dazzling skyline views of the city and the fog rolling in at night. On our grounds, take pleasure in the tranquility of meticulously landscaped gardens, courtyards, waterfalls, grilling and picnic areas and convenient access to the ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Assigned garages are available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fillmore Center have any available units?
Fillmore Center has 85 units available starting at $2,312 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Fillmore Center have?
Some of Fillmore Center's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fillmore Center currently offering any rent specials?
Fillmore Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fillmore Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Fillmore Center is pet friendly.
Does Fillmore Center offer parking?
Yes, Fillmore Center offers parking.
Does Fillmore Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fillmore Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fillmore Center have a pool?
No, Fillmore Center does not have a pool.
Does Fillmore Center have accessible units?
No, Fillmore Center does not have accessible units.
Does Fillmore Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fillmore Center has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

