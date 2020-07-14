Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park playground bbq/grill media room cats allowed parking

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Fillmore Center in San Francisco, California, has a studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes located south of Pacific Heights and just west of Japantown. We are surrounded by a community so diverse it feels like a city within a city with its own unique blend of shops, cafes and theaters. With San Francisco at your door, commutes aren't difficult. We provide a complimentary shuttle to the financial district and are located near public transportation. World-class shopping, restaurants and entertainment options stretch out for miles and miles in all directions. When the day is done, you'll enjoy dazzling skyline views of the city and the fog rolling in at night. On our grounds, take pleasure in the tranquility of meticulously landscaped gardens, courtyards, waterfalls, grilling and picnic areas and convenient access to the ...