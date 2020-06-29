All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

100 Van Ness

100 Van Ness Ave · (415) 792-0848
Rent Special
Receive up to 8 weeks free on select units! Contact the leasing office to schedule your Virtual tour today! (on select units)
Location

100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$2,691

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 439 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. now

$2,701

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 439 sqft

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,801

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 489 sqft

See 8+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 909 · Avail. now

$3,171

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Unit 1311 · Avail. now

$3,316

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 1411 · Avail. now

$3,331

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408 · Avail. Jul 26

$4,443

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 708 · Avail. Jul 18

$4,673

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 908 · Avail. Jul 21

$4,693

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

See 28+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 100 Van Ness.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
community garden
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything in between! This world class building is conveniently located within walking distance to public transportation, shopping, dinning and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35/person
Deposit: $500 (Studio/One Bedroom $1000 (2 Bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $40/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $375/month. Underground Gated Garage. Parking Garage $400/Month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Van Ness have any available units?
100 Van Ness has 65 units available starting at $2,691 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Van Ness have?
Some of 100 Van Ness's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
100 Van Ness is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to 8 weeks free on select units! Contact the leasing office to schedule your Virtual tour today! (on select units)
Is 100 Van Ness pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Van Ness is pet friendly.
Does 100 Van Ness offer parking?
Yes, 100 Van Ness offers parking.
Does 100 Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Van Ness does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Van Ness have a pool?
No, 100 Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 100 Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 100 Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Van Ness does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

