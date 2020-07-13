All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Waterbend

Open Now until 6pm
5880 3rd St · (510) 257-9310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94124
Bayview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 529 · Avail. now

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 525 · Avail. now

$2,665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 514 · Avail. now

$2,685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 336 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 424 · Avail. now

$3,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterbend.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Our property has everything you’re looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on lifes adventures. Our apartments feature simplistic design elements with a welcoming un-cluttered appeal. We understand that you expect nothing but the best when it comes your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Waterbend have any available units?
Waterbend has 8 units available starting at $2,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterbend have?
Some of Waterbend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterbend currently offering any rent specials?
Waterbend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterbend pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterbend is pet friendly.
Does Waterbend offer parking?
Yes, Waterbend offers parking.
Does Waterbend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterbend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterbend have a pool?
No, Waterbend does not have a pool.
Does Waterbend have accessible units?
No, Waterbend does not have accessible units.
Does Waterbend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterbend has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

