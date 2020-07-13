Waterbend.

1 of 25
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft
$2,665
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
$2,685
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft
$3,195
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft
$3,530
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.