Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator fire pit 24hr gym green community parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center internet access internet cafe lobby package receiving

Ashton San Francisco luxury apartment homes give you jump-to-it proximity to both downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley while also affording you the feel and relaxed calm of a bayside resort. Tucked into a hillside near Candlestick Park, Ashton San Francisco is both haven and hub - an active, dynamic community where getting away from it all just means going home. Featuring resort-style apartment living at the apex of luxury and comfort, the beauty of our spectacular apartment homes is matched by a list of designer-influenced amenities that is everything you would need or expect from a top-shelf luxury apartment home. Come see these San Francisco apartments for yourself by scheduling an appointment today. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.