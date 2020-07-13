Ashton San Francisco

1 of 24
VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO
Studio
$3,265
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,303
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft
$3,310
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft
$3,357
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1133 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,814
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1703 sqft
$3,851
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft
$3,867
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1592 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.