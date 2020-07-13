All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like Ashton San Francisco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Ashton San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

Ashton San Francisco

Open Now until 6pm
301 Executive Park Blvd. · (510) 592-6726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94134
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 310 · Avail. Jul 16

$3,265

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 713 · Avail. Aug 12

$3,303

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$3,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 615 · Avail. Aug 19

$3,357

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1133 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 11

$3,814

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1703 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$3,851

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$3,867

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1592 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashton San Francisco.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
Ashton San Francisco luxury apartment homes give you jump-to-it proximity to both downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley while also affording you the feel and relaxed calm of a bayside resort. Tucked into a hillside near Candlestick Park, Ashton San Francisco is both haven and hub - an active, dynamic community where getting away from it all just means going home. Featuring resort-style apartment living at the apex of luxury and comfort, the beauty of our spectacular apartment homes is matched by a list of designer-influenced amenities that is everything you would need or expect from a top-shelf luxury apartment home. Come see these San Francisco apartments for yourself by scheduling an appointment today. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.67 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (studio / 1 Bedroom), $1000 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 (under 25 lbs); $500 (over 25 lbs)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $100-$200/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashton San Francisco have any available units?
Ashton San Francisco has 14 units available starting at $3,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashton San Francisco have?
Some of Ashton San Francisco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashton San Francisco currently offering any rent specials?
Ashton San Francisco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashton San Francisco pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashton San Francisco is pet friendly.
Does Ashton San Francisco offer parking?
Yes, Ashton San Francisco offers parking.
Does Ashton San Francisco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashton San Francisco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashton San Francisco have a pool?
No, Ashton San Francisco does not have a pool.
Does Ashton San Francisco have accessible units?
No, Ashton San Francisco does not have accessible units.
Does Ashton San Francisco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashton San Francisco has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for Ashton San Francisco?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

337 10TH AVENUE Apartments
337 10th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
267 GREEN Street
267 Green St
San Francisco, CA 94133
1520 Gough
1520 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
3474 17th St
3474 17th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Waterbend
5880 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
The Gantry
2121 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
685 GEARY
685 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity