Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

150 Van Ness

150 Van Ness Avenue · (415) 993-6389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 0102 · Avail. now

$3,013

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 376 sqft

Unit 1028 · Avail. now

$3,317

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 434 sqft

Unit 1228 · Avail. Jul 28

$3,364

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 434 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0104 · Avail. now

$3,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

Unit 0235 · Avail. now

$3,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 0232 · Avail. now

$3,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

See 30+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0329 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,852

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 0419 · Avail. now

$3,858

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 0619 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,867

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 49+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0708 · Avail. Jul 28

$6,007

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$6,011

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 0508 · Avail. Aug 8

$6,821

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 150 Van Ness.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
oven
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
bbq/grill
lobby
media room
yoga
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr concierge
basketball court
bike storage
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
doorman
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
green community
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
150 Van Ness offers the finest in San Francisco living. With the broadest selection of amenities in the Bay Area, 150 Van Ness is reinventing the meaning of home. 150 Van Ness is also smack-dab in the middle of it all. Located minutes from jobs, parks, bars, and restaurants, 150 Van Ness allows you to easily experience the best that San Francisco has to offer. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Studio & 1 beds- $500, Two bed & 3 bed- $1000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions:
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $350/month. Garage - Stackers (Parking assignment fee is $350.).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Van Ness have any available units?
150 Van Ness has 95 units available starting at $3,013 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Van Ness have?
Some of 150 Van Ness's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
150 Van Ness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Van Ness pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Van Ness is pet friendly.
Does 150 Van Ness offer parking?
Yes, 150 Van Ness offers parking.
Does 150 Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Van Ness offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Van Ness have a pool?
Yes, 150 Van Ness has a pool.
Does 150 Van Ness have accessible units?
Yes, 150 Van Ness has accessible units.
Does 150 Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Van Ness has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

