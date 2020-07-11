150 Van Ness

1 of 11
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
Studio
$3,013
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 376 sqft
$3,317
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 434 sqft
$3,364
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft
$3,189
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft
$3,189
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft
$3,858
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft
$3,867
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,007
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft
$6,011
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft
$6,821
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.