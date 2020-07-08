Soma Residences.

1 of 15
Studio
$1,977
Studio · 1 Bath · 292 sqft
$2,172
Studio · 1 Bath · 275 sqft
$2,175
Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 453 sqft
$2,415
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 453 sqft
$2,425
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.