Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Soma Residences
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Soma Residences

1045 Mission St · (415) 236-9411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1045 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 277 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,977

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 292 sqft

Unit 333 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,172

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 275 sqft

Unit 489 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 235 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 259 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 354 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Soma Residences.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
media room
package receiving
garage
on-site laundry
Live this side of SOMA!!! SOMA Residences offers quality apartments in a vibrant location in the best city - San Francisco! Residents experience a true urban lifestyle! Our community is located near the best that San Francisco has to offer. Local dining, entertainment, nightlife venues, theaters, and world-class shopping at Union Square are just footsteps from your door! Not to mention, easy access to all forms of public transportation. Our community is a walkers paradise - 100% Walk Score! Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: $700 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $275/month. Garage Monthly and Daily parking available.
Storage Details: Storage unit $35-$125

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Soma Residences have any available units?
Soma Residences has 16 units available starting at $1,977 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Soma Residences have?
Some of Soma Residences's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Soma Residences currently offering any rent specials?
Soma Residences is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Soma Residences pet-friendly?
No, Soma Residences is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does Soma Residences offer parking?
Yes, Soma Residences offers parking.
Does Soma Residences have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Soma Residences offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Soma Residences have a pool?
No, Soma Residences does not have a pool.
Does Soma Residences have accessible units?
No, Soma Residences does not have accessible units.
Does Soma Residences have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Soma Residences has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

