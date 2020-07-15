/
City College of San Francisco
141 Apartments For Rent Near City College of San Francisco
34 Units Available
Westwood Park
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,915
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,866
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
12 Units Available
Diamond Heights
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,094
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
6 Units Available
Bayshore
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,794
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,546
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
1 Unit Available
Hillside
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,494
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
1 Unit Available
Dolores Heights
1064 DOLORES
1064 Dolores St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
720 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a playground, carport, internet access and a garage. Located in family-friendly Noe Valley.
3 Units Available
Dolores Heights
Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
363 sqft
Nestled in the Liberty Street Historic District within walking distance to Thomas Edison Charter Academy. Community features include a basketball court, coffee bar, business center, and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
Bernal Heights
3264 Mission
3264 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
615 sqft
Move-in-ready homes in San Francisco's Mission District, close to the world-famous Roxy Theater. Rooms come with faux fireplaces, dishwashers, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly apartment building with lobby and parking.
1 Unit Available
Mission District
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
274 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of the Mission District. Homes feature custom finishes and window coverings. Community amenities include high-speed internet. Near the 24th Street Mission BART station.
1 Unit Available
Noe Valley
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features elevator and carport parking. Modern charm with 1960s vibe. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, generous windows and patio/balcony. On public transit line. Near Farmer's Market, shopping, dining, entertainment and parks.
1 Unit Available
Upper Market
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
762 sqft
630 Grand View Avenue is perched between 24th and 25th Street giving a Grand View of Noe Valley at the base of Twin Peaks.
1 Unit Available
Bernal Heights
40 TIFFANY Apartments
40 Tiffany Ave, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
530 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, hardwood floors and more luxurious touches. Located in the heart of the city, close to Central Pacific Medical Center. Community offers carport parking and is pet-friendly.
2 Units Available
Dolores Heights
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
713 sqft
The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic.
1 Unit Available
Outer Mission
9 Moneta Ct
9 Moneta Court, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1665 sqft
When calling please dial #415-346-8600 COMING SOON- Spacious single-family home in Moneta Manor in the Outer Mission District. Large Living room with stone front fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Diamond Heights
5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C
5160 Diamond Heights Boulevard, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1175 sqft
2 br/2ba Oasis in Diamond Heights w/Utilities & Parking Included, Pool, Gym & More! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Need a larger rental, lots of room to work and live? Then this large 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Diamond Heights Village is perfect for you.
1 Unit Available
Ingleside Heights
8300 Oceanview Ter Unit 411
8300 Oceanview Terrace, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Diamond Heights
215 Red Rock Way
215 Red Rock Way, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely 1BR/1BA condominium has beautiful South facing views, a gas fireplace, parking and tons of amenities! Plus easy access to highways 280 and 101, walking distance to Diamond Heights shopping center (Safeway, Walgreens, Bank of America,
1 Unit Available
Ingleside Heights
8100 Oceanview Terrace
8100 Oceanview Terrace, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you work in Downtown SF, this conveniently located 1 BR may be what you have been looking for! The unit is located above the Ocean View Village shopping center, near SFSU and Daly City Bart. About the unit: - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. 669 sqft.
1 Unit Available
Merced Manor
2920 24th Avenue
2920 24th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
2190 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Westlake
98 Hillsdale Avenue
98 Hillsdale Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1220 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS: Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4AD1QtZAHso - Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
Bernal Heights
340 Bradford St
340 Bradford Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1350 sqft
Bernal Heights: 3 Bed 2.5 Ba Single Family Home w/ Views, 2-Car Garage, Deck & Garden - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.
1 Unit Available
Merced Manor
60 Meadowbrook Drive
60 Meadowbrook Drive, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
1953 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
380 Monterey Blvd Unit 302
380 Monterey Boulevard, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,999
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$200 OFF First month's rent! Make this stunning 1bd condo your new home! This charming and warm condo is filled with light from large windows and provides incredible view of the South part of the city. Enjoy both beautiful sunrises and sunsets.
1 Unit Available
Noe Valley
1442 Church Street
1442 Church Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Multi-Story Luxury Condo, 2 Decks & Views, 2 Car Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $8,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.