Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

The Civic

101 Polk St · (415) 630-6597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 908 · Avail. now

$3,091

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. Jul 23

$3,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

Unit 1204 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,211

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,613

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,138

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 807 · Avail. Aug 8

$4,422

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Civic.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
internet access
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more. These grand landmarks set the stage for a neighborhood that is innovative, sustainable, and bustling with life. The Civic Center is just that. Walk to work, take a bike, or hop on one of the 30 plus transit lines in the area. Find your new local hang among the many bars, cafes, and restaurants. Take your dog for a walk through the proxy market. When you are done, home will be waiting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/per month
restrictions: 40lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $350/month. Garage Stackers.
Storage Details: Storage unit $120 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Civic have any available units?
The Civic has 12 units available starting at $3,091 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Civic have?
Some of The Civic's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Civic currently offering any rent specials?
The Civic is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Civic pet-friendly?
Yes, The Civic is pet friendly.
Does The Civic offer parking?
Yes, The Civic offers parking.
Does The Civic have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Civic offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Civic have a pool?
Yes, The Civic has a pool.
Does The Civic have accessible units?
Yes, The Civic has accessible units.
Does The Civic have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Civic has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

