920 LEAVENWORTH

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities elevator gym media room dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system pet friendly

Take it down a notch. Lower Nob Hill is the down-to-earth counterpart to its sophisticated sister neighborhood. Nestled between Nob Hill and the Tenderloin, this central community is an easy commute to FiDi, Mid-Market Tech Corridor and beyond. Teeming with theaters, bars and indie galleries, this is an after-dark destination with laid-back appeal and casual charm.



Honey I shrunk the commute! Financial District, BART and MUNI are all ridiculously close to this well-connected corner building. The ground floor gym makes sculpting those guns a no brainer. Must-have features like dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer and other timesavers keep your space in tip-top shape.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.