920 LEAVENWORTH

Amenities
Take it down a notch. Lower Nob Hill is the down-to-earth counterpart to its sophisticated sister neighborhood. Nestled between Nob Hill and the Tenderloin, this central community is an easy commute to FiDi, Mid-Market Tech Corridor and beyond. Teeming with theaters, bars and indie galleries, this is an after-dark destination with laid-back appeal and casual charm.
Honey I shrunk the commute! Financial District, BART and MUNI are all ridiculously close to this well-connected corner building. The ground floor gym makes sculpting those guns a no brainer. Must-have features like dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer and other timesavers keep your space in tip-top shape.
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.