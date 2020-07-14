All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 920 LEAVENWORTH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
920 LEAVENWORTH
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

920 LEAVENWORTH

920 Leavenworth St · (415) 895-9796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

920 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,245

Studio · 1 Bath · 309 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 305 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 339 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 469 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 920 LEAVENWORTH.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
alarm system
pet friendly
Take it down a notch. Lower Nob Hill is the down-to-earth counterpart to its sophisticated sister neighborhood. Nestled between Nob Hill and the Tenderloin, this central community is an easy commute to FiDi, Mid-Market Tech Corridor and beyond. Teeming with theaters, bars and indie galleries, this is an after-dark destination with laid-back appeal and casual charm.

Honey I shrunk the commute! Financial District, BART and MUNI are all ridiculously close to this well-connected corner building. The ground floor gym makes sculpting those guns a no brainer. Must-have features like dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer and other timesavers keep your space in tip-top shape.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 LEAVENWORTH have any available units?
920 LEAVENWORTH has 6 units available starting at $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 LEAVENWORTH have?
Some of 920 LEAVENWORTH's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 LEAVENWORTH currently offering any rent specials?
920 LEAVENWORTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 LEAVENWORTH pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 LEAVENWORTH is pet friendly.
Does 920 LEAVENWORTH offer parking?
No, 920 LEAVENWORTH does not offer parking.
Does 920 LEAVENWORTH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 LEAVENWORTH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 LEAVENWORTH have a pool?
No, 920 LEAVENWORTH does not have a pool.
Does 920 LEAVENWORTH have accessible units?
No, 920 LEAVENWORTH does not have accessible units.
Does 920 LEAVENWORTH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 LEAVENWORTH has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 920 LEAVENWORTH?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
2240 LARKIN Street
2240 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
99 LUPINE Apartments
99 Lupine Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1064 DOLORES
1064 Dolores St
San Francisco, CA 94114
798 Post St.
798 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity