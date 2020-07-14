All apartments in San Francisco
1395 Union Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:09 AM

1395 Union Street

1395 Union St · (415) 980-5345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1395 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1395 Union Street.

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
gym
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
parking
gym
Go ahead – stare. Who could blame you? The views from Russian Hill are impossible to ignore. Behold the Bay, Alcatraz and both bridges from atop this classic San Francisco neighborhood and you’ll be in good company. Travelers who flock to gawk at Lombard Street’s squiggly dimensions get swept up in Russian Hill’s charm and stay a while – some stick around long enough to become locals. You could be next! Explore eclectic eateries, boutiques and quaint cafes that line the area’s main streets, Hyde and Polk and you’ll feel right at home.

Ghiradelli Square is just down the hill, and Pier 39 is less than a mile and a half away. Cruise North Beach for fine Italian dining or head over to nearby Chinatown. There’s so much to do in this tony neighborhood, it’s no wonder this is one of the most desirable spots in The City. Make yourself at home in this pet-friendly, historic building and enjoy hardwood floors, gated access, and a full kitchen with a gas range.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1395 Union Street have any available units?
1395 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1395 Union Street have?
Some of 1395 Union Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1395 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
1395 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1395 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 1395 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1395 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 1395 Union Street offers parking.
Does 1395 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1395 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1395 Union Street have a pool?
No, 1395 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 1395 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 1395 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1395 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1395 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

