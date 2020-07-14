1395 Union Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator oven Property Amenities parking gym

Go ahead – stare. Who could blame you? The views from Russian Hill are impossible to ignore. Behold the Bay, Alcatraz and both bridges from atop this classic San Francisco neighborhood and you’ll be in good company. Travelers who flock to gawk at Lombard Street’s squiggly dimensions get swept up in Russian Hill’s charm and stay a while – some stick around long enough to become locals. You could be next! Explore eclectic eateries, boutiques and quaint cafes that line the area’s main streets, Hyde and Polk and you’ll feel right at home.



Ghiradelli Square is just down the hill, and Pier 39 is less than a mile and a half away. Cruise North Beach for fine Italian dining or head over to nearby Chinatown. There’s so much to do in this tony neighborhood, it’s no wonder this is one of the most desirable spots in The City. Make yourself at home in this pet-friendly, historic building and enjoy hardwood floors, gated access, and a full kitchen with a gas range.