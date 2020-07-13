2128 Van Ness Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly alarm system microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator microwave Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry cats allowed alarm system

2128 Van Ness is a historic gem in desirable Nob Hill. Built in 1910, this one-time World War II boarding house near the corner of Broadway and Pacific balances historic charm with modern amenities and a walkable, rideable location.With a 99 Walk Score, 2128 Van Ness offers easy proximity to Russian Hill, Pacific Heights, the Marina, and more. The building is a perfect springboard to some of San Francisco's best bars, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, including the nearby Polk Street and Union Street commercial corridors - home to favorites like Nick's Crispy Tacos. Green space for dog walkers, picnickers, and anyone looking to bask in the sunshine is a quick trip to Helen Wills Park, Allyne Park, or Lafayette Plaza Park away. Residents at 2128 Van Ness enjoy contemporary conveniences like gated access and on-site laundry, as well as a Rider's Paradise designation. World-class public transportation access extends from the iconic cable cars to nearby Downtown BART and Muni hubs to Van Ness' ample tech shuttles for companies like Google, Facebook, and Apple - perfect for commuters or anyone looking to explore everything San Francisco has to offer.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.