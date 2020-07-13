All apartments in San Francisco
2128 Van Ness Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

2128 Van Ness Avenue

2128 Van Ness Avenue · (415) 964-4542
Location

2128 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2128 Van Ness Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
alarm system
2128 Van Ness is a historic gem in desirable Nob Hill. Built in 1910, this one-time World War II boarding house near the corner of Broadway and Pacific balances historic charm with modern amenities and a walkable, rideable location.With a 99 Walk Score, 2128 Van Ness offers easy proximity to Russian Hill, Pacific Heights, the Marina, and more. The building is a perfect springboard to some of San Francisco's best bars, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, including the nearby Polk Street and Union Street commercial corridors - home to favorites like Nick's Crispy Tacos. Green space for dog walkers, picnickers, and anyone looking to bask in the sunshine is a quick trip to Helen Wills Park, Allyne Park, or Lafayette Plaza Park away. Residents at 2128 Van Ness enjoy contemporary conveniences like gated access and on-site laundry, as well as a Rider's Paradise designation. World-class public transportation access extends from the iconic cable cars to nearby Downtown BART and Muni hubs to Van Ness' ample tech shuttles for companies like Google, Facebook, and Apple - perfect for commuters or anyone looking to explore everything San Francisco has to offer.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40
restrictions: 40lb weight limit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Van Ness Avenue have any available units?
2128 Van Ness Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Van Ness Avenue have?
Some of 2128 Van Ness Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Van Ness Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Van Ness Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Van Ness Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 Van Ness Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2128 Van Ness Avenue offer parking?
No, 2128 Van Ness Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2128 Van Ness Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2128 Van Ness Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Van Ness Avenue have a pool?
No, 2128 Van Ness Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Van Ness Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2128 Van Ness Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Van Ness Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 Van Ness Avenue has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

