All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 300 Buchanan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
300 Buchanan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

300 Buchanan

300 Buchanan St · (415) 417-0251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Haight
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

300 Buchanan St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lower Haight

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$3,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$3,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$3,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 300 Buchanan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
Hayes Valley is prime window-shopping territory. Storefronts showcase local designers, homegrown artists and there’s even a cat cafe. KitTea serves hot beverages and cuddles from kittens. Now that you’re all warm and fuzzy, head out for a stroll along the tree-lined streets and give in to the charm of the Victorian houses. Thriving nightlife, incredible restaurants and top-notch public transportation make Hayes Valley the cat’s meow.

Live large in this grand building and enjoy the little touches that make this place unique. The façade is frosted with pretty plaster piping, and the artsy attention to detail continues inside each unit. With hardwood floors, bay windows and crisp kitchen updates, this historic home is polished to perfection.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Buchanan have any available units?
300 Buchanan has 7 units available starting at $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Buchanan have?
Some of 300 Buchanan's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Buchanan currently offering any rent specials?
300 Buchanan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Buchanan pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Buchanan is pet friendly.
Does 300 Buchanan offer parking?
Yes, 300 Buchanan offers parking.
Does 300 Buchanan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Buchanan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Buchanan have a pool?
No, 300 Buchanan does not have a pool.
Does 300 Buchanan have accessible units?
No, 300 Buchanan does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Buchanan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Buchanan has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 300 Buchanan?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94131
Wilson Building
973 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct
San Francisco, CA 94111
2227 TAYLOR Apartments
2227 Taylor Street
San Francisco, CA 94133

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity