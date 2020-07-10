634 POWELL Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

Nob Hill keeps it classy. With instagrammable views of the Bay and Downtown, it’s easy to imagine why this area has been synonymous with glamour since the Gold Rush. Crowned by the city’s top hotels, historic mansions and charming little plazas. Catch some rays in Huntington Park, people-watch from a sidewalk cafe, see a show at the Nob Hill Masonic or hop on a cable car and play tourist for the day.



A striking building on an iconic city hill, right on a cable car line. This pet-friendly location is just a quarter mile from Huntington Park for dog walking, and while you’re there you can take in the spectacular Grace Cathedral. The neighborhood also has great dining options and shopping at local shops and boutiques—Union Square is just down the hill. This building has a gated entrance, hardwood floors, laundry facilities, and kitchens with gas ranges. You’ll love this picturesque area among the historic mansions and the city’s top hotels.



