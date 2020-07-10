All apartments in San Francisco
634 POWELL Apartments
634 POWELL Apartments

634 Powell Street · (415) 965-2775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

634 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 329 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 634 POWELL Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Nob Hill keeps it classy. With instagrammable views of the Bay and Downtown, it’s easy to imagine why this area has been synonymous with glamour since the Gold Rush. Crowned by the city’s top hotels, historic mansions and charming little plazas. Catch some rays in Huntington Park, people-watch from a sidewalk cafe, see a show at the Nob Hill Masonic or hop on a cable car and play tourist for the day.

A striking building on an iconic city hill, right on a cable car line. This pet-friendly location is just a quarter mile from Huntington Park for dog walking, and while you’re there you can take in the spectacular Grace Cathedral. The neighborhood also has great dining options and shopping at local shops and boutiques—Union Square is just down the hill. This building has a gated entrance, hardwood floors, laundry facilities, and kitchens with gas ranges. You’ll love this picturesque area among the historic mansions and the city’s top hotels.

Iconic charm. Modern living. At RentSFNow, we

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$125
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 POWELL Apartments have any available units?
634 POWELL Apartments has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 POWELL Apartments have?
Some of 634 POWELL Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 POWELL Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
634 POWELL Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 POWELL Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 POWELL Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 634 POWELL Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 634 POWELL Apartments offers parking.
Does 634 POWELL Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 POWELL Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 POWELL Apartments have a pool?
No, 634 POWELL Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 634 POWELL Apartments have accessible units?
No, 634 POWELL Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 634 POWELL Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 POWELL Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

