131 Apartments for rent in Noe Valley, San Francisco, CA
Named after the San Franciscan neighborhood whose name is derived from the last Mexican mayor (Jose de Jesus Noe) in what is present-day San Francisco, Noe Valley was simply sold by that mayor to an immigrant to the area.
Taking up just a little over a square mile of San Francisco, Noe Valley is by no stretch of the word huge. When one considers the fact that there are well over 18,000 people per square mile in the neighborhood, it becomes quite obvious that there's more to this area than can simply be put down on paper.
Moving to Noe Valley might be one of the best decisions you ever make. It's exceedingly close to downtown San Francisco, and some employers will even shuttle their workers back and forth from the neighborhood. If you don't listen to anything else... listen to this: Noe Valley is popular. No joke, so you need to be prepared when looking for a place.
When to start looking
If you haven't started looking already, you're already late. There are nearly 20,000 people packed into just over 1 square mile in Noe Valley, and you better believe they're not wasting space in this area by not having houses on foundations. The demand for an apartment or home for rent is so high, in fact, that many landlords aren't even making concessions anymore. If you don't know what those are, there's no bother learning them since you likely won't get any.
When to make the move
In most instances, logic would dictate moving when the weather makes it easy. In the northeast, it doesn't make sense to move during the winter. In Texas, it's illogical to do so during the summer. Since temperatures are around 50 to 70 degrees all year long in Noe Valley, though, you can forget worrying about this. As mentioned, everything from studio apartments to townhouses for rent are in high demand, so make the move as soon as possible.
What to bring along
Oh, if you've ever stepped up your game before, you'll need to do so even more when coming into a rental meeting with a landlord. Students fresh out of Harvard are picking out apartments here, so you need to make yourself look like a dream tenant. Bring along that awesome credit report and spic-and-span background check. If you don't have these, make the other stuff look great. Bring along stellar references from previous landlords and, if nothing else, be ready to pay the deposit right then. Green is a color everyone can enjoy.
It may seem as if there wouldn't be much difference between the areas in Noe Valley. After all, it's really just a neighborhood within San Francisco. Come on, though; how many neighborhoods do you know that are a full square mile? Well, maybe a few, but Noe Valley will certainly give them a run for their money.
Southside: There's a Safeway grocery store here along with the Diamond Heights Shopping Center. Oh, and when you add in the numerous parks, you may just want to see about finding a house rental here first.
Northside: Head over to Noe Valley Courts to play a game of basketball or tennis. If you're too lazy for that, just grab a ride on the light rail along Church Street and head up for a relaxing and physical free day at Mission Dolores Park.
Central Noe Valley: There's plenty of stuff to enjoy in the central area of the neighborhood. One of the main shopping strips, for instance, lies between Diamond and Church Streets along 24th Street. These Noe Valley rental properties are especially coveted.
The different areas in Noe Valley are obviously amazing, but the overall feel of the neighborhood is amazing in and of itself. Seriously, if you can't find something amazing to do in this neighborhood, you're just being lazy. And if you're being lazy, there's no way you'll get an apartment here. Moral of the story: stop being lazy.
See America's Foundations
There are plenty of historical features around Noe Valley, but with just a 20 minute drive, you can be at the Golden Gate Bridge. How cool is that?
Big City Living
Hop in the car and drive 15 minutes. You know where you are? Downtown San Francisco. Think you can find excitement here? Yeah ... thought so.
Little Piece of Nature
Tired of the hustle and bustle? Go check out the Twin Peaks park. In fact, as long as there are no high-rise apartments obstructing your view, you should be able to see these peaks from your new home!