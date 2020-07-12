Apartment List
/
CA
/
san francisco
/
noe valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:21 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Noe Valley, San Francisco, CA

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features elevator and carport parking. Modern charm with 1960s vibe. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, generous windows and patio/balcony. On public transit line. Near Farmer's Market, shopping, dining, entertainment and parks.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1242 Sanchez Street
1242 Sanchez Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1242 Sanchez Street Available 07/15/20 2BR/1BA Heart of Noe Valley Luxury Flat! Patio! Laundry! Pet! Progressive - This elegantly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath (split) flat is right out of the pages of Dwell Magazine! Ideally located 2 blocks from

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3981 25th Street
3981 25th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,950
1687 sqft
Spacious Bi-Level Top Floor 2BR + Sunroom/2.5BA w/Private Deck, Views – In Prime Noe Valley – PROGRESSIVE - This elegant, super spacious, top floor, 2 level condominium is located in the desirable Noe Valley neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1530 Guerrero Street
1530 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2400 sqft
Large Refined Top floor condo in Noe Valley! - This one of kind top floor condo has over 2400 sq ft of living space on 2 levels.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1574 Church St 2
1574 Church Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,899
Completely Modern 1 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 314886 Completely Modern renovated 1 bedroom apartment about to be available.

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Day Street
27 Day Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2565 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Upper Noe 4BD, Roof Terrace, Hwy. Access, Chef's Kitchen - **Shown by Appointment Only** PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $10,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
450 29th St
450 29th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,480
408 sqft
Secluded living in Noe Valley, look no further.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
734 San Jose Avenue
734 San Jose Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
SHOWING: SUNDAY (7/12) from 1:15PM - 1:30PM.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1442 Church Street
1442 Church Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Multi-Story Luxury Condo, 2 Decks & Views, 2 Car Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $8,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
459 Jersey St
459 Jersey Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
500 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1 Bed/1 Ba Noe Valley gem close to everything - Property Id: 281763 See link below for video tour! https://youtu.

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
610 Elizabeth Street
610 Elizabeth Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 610 Elizabeth Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 69

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1286-1294 Noe St
1286 Noe St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
Noe Valley: Charming Two Bedroom Edwardian Apartment nr 24th Street Shops & Restaurants - This spacious Edwardian two bedroom, one full bath apartment features hardwood floors throughout, and is located just four short blocks from the myriad

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
690 Alvarado St.
690 Alvarado Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 690 Alvarado St. in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
4138 26th Street
4138 26th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4138 26th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:36am
1 Unit Available
4027 23rd ST
4027 23rd Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,800
422 sqft
Highly desirable Noe Valley unfurnished studio unit with private entrance. Two blocks to the heart of 24th street shopping district. Central to both bus and underground transportation. This is a one person NON-SMOKING NO PET(s) unit.
Results within 1 mile of Noe Valley
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:24am
$
10 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,346
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
106 SANCHEZ
106 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy MUNI and bike commute. Near Duboce Park. Recently renovated community features hardwood floors and updated appliances. On-site parking in a garage available. Green community. Modern living in an urban setting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,946
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
7 Units Available
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
777 sqft
Lively, upbeat and casual, Mission Dolores captures the spirit of diversity at the heart of San Francisco culture.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
2 Units Available
210 Church
210 Church St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,545
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
552 sqft
Original-style apartments just across the street from Church Street station, near CPMC Davies Campus. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets will love it too.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
4 Units Available
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,995
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartments across from Dolores Park. Unit includes hardwood flooring, an in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Off-street parking included in the lease. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:00am
1 Unit Available
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
762 sqft
630 Grand View Avenue is perched between 24th and 25th Street giving a Grand View of Noe Valley at the base of Twin Peaks.
Noe Valley
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Named after the San Franciscan neighborhood whose name is derived from the last Mexican mayor (Jose de Jesus Noe) in what is present-day San Francisco, Noe Valley was simply sold by that mayor to an immigrant to the area.

Taking up just a little over a square mile of San Francisco, Noe Valley is by no stretch of the word huge. When one considers the fact that there are well over 18,000 people per square mile in the neighborhood, it becomes quite obvious that there's more to this area than can simply be put down on paper.

Moving to Noe Valley

Moving to Noe Valley might be one of the best decisions you ever make. It's exceedingly close to downtown San Francisco, and some employers will even shuttle their workers back and forth from the neighborhood. If you don't listen to anything else... listen to this: Noe Valley is popular. No joke, so you need to be prepared when looking for a place.

When to start looking

If you haven't started looking already, you're already late. There are nearly 20,000 people packed into just over 1 square mile in Noe Valley, and you better believe they're not wasting space in this area by not having houses on foundations. The demand for an apartment or home for rent is so high, in fact, that many landlords aren't even making concessions anymore. If you don't know what those are, there's no bother learning them since you likely won't get any.

When to make the move

In most instances, logic would dictate moving when the weather makes it easy. In the northeast, it doesn't make sense to move during the winter. In Texas, it's illogical to do so during the summer. Since temperatures are around 50 to 70 degrees all year long in Noe Valley, though, you can forget worrying about this. As mentioned, everything from studio apartments to townhouses for rent are in high demand, so make the move as soon as possible.

What to bring along

Oh, if you've ever stepped up your game before, you'll need to do so even more when coming into a rental meeting with a landlord. Students fresh out of Harvard are picking out apartments here, so you need to make yourself look like a dream tenant. Bring along that awesome credit report and spic-and-span background check. If you don't have these, make the other stuff look great. Bring along stellar references from previous landlords and, if nothing else, be ready to pay the deposit right then. Green is a color everyone can enjoy.

Noe Valley Areas

It may seem as if there wouldn't be much difference between the areas in Noe Valley. After all, it's really just a neighborhood within San Francisco. Come on, though; how many neighborhoods do you know that are a full square mile? Well, maybe a few, but Noe Valley will certainly give them a run for their money.

Southside: There's a Safeway grocery store here along with the Diamond Heights Shopping Center. Oh, and when you add in the numerous parks, you may just want to see about finding a house rental here first.

Northside: Head over to Noe Valley Courts to play a game of basketball or tennis. If you're too lazy for that, just grab a ride on the light rail along Church Street and head up for a relaxing and physical free day at Mission Dolores Park.

Central Noe Valley: There's plenty of stuff to enjoy in the central area of the neighborhood. One of the main shopping strips, for instance, lies between Diamond and Church Streets along 24th Street. These Noe Valley rental properties are especially coveted.

Living in Noe Valley

The different areas in Noe Valley are obviously amazing, but the overall feel of the neighborhood is amazing in and of itself. Seriously, if you can't find something amazing to do in this neighborhood, you're just being lazy. And if you're being lazy, there's no way you'll get an apartment here. Moral of the story: stop being lazy.

See America's Foundations

There are plenty of historical features around Noe Valley, but with just a 20 minute drive, you can be at the Golden Gate Bridge. How cool is that?

Big City Living

Hop in the car and drive 15 minutes. You know where you are? Downtown San Francisco. Think you can find excitement here? Yeah ... thought so.

Little Piece of Nature

Tired of the hustle and bustle? Go check out the Twin Peaks park. In fact, as long as there are no high-rise apartments obstructing your view, you should be able to see these peaks from your new home!

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CADaly City, CASouth San Francisco, CAPacifica, CAAlameda, CATiburon, CASausalito, CA
San Bruno, CAEmeryville, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAAlbany, CAMillbrae, CAMarin City, CAStrawberry, CARichmond, CABurlingame, CAMill Valley, CACorte Madera, CAHillsborough, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketMission DistrictMission Dolores
Dolores HeightsPotrero HillInner Sunset
Civic CenterBernal Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley