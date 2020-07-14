Gateway Apartments & Townhomes

1 of 16
VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO
Studio
$2,599
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 512 sqft
$2,798
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 469 sqft
$2,908
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 691 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,622
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft
$3,863
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft
$3,867
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft
$3,199
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft
$3,437
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,650
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft
$6,655
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft
$6,805
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.