All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like Gateway Apartments & Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

Gateway Apartments & Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
430 Davis Ct · (833) 857-4914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Northern Waterfront
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA 94111
Northern Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4-1508 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

Unit 4-1414 · Avail. now

$2,798

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 469 sqft

Unit 3-1608 · Avail. now

$2,908

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1903 · Avail. now

$3,622

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 4-1820 · Avail. now

$3,863

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 4-1403 · Avail. now

$3,867

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1309 · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 1-0912 · Avail. now

$3,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Unit 4-0810 · Avail. now

$3,437

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-0306 · Avail. Aug 2

$6,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Unit 5-0003 · Avail. Aug 7

$6,655

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft

Unit 5-0015 · Avail. Aug 7

$6,805

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gateway Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
pool
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
lobby
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

A location that can't be beat. Views for days. Standing tall at the heart of it all, The Gateway is uniquely classic San Francisco. Here, you have unparalleled access to San Francisco. Not to mention unparalleled living space here in the city. Make your move to The Gateway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gateway Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes has 24 units available starting at $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Gateway Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Gateway Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gateway Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gateway Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
No, Gateway Apartments & Townhomes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does Gateway Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Gateway Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Gateway Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gateway Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gateway Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Gateway Apartments & Townhomes has a pool.
Does Gateway Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Gateway Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Gateway Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Gateway Apartments & Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in Gateway Apartments & Townhomes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mission
2072 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94115
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St
San Francisco, CA 94158
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity