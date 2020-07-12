/
hayes valley
263 Apartments for rent in Hayes Valley, San Francisco, CA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
41 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,020
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,340
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,380
1194 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street
570 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
668 sqft
564-570 Grove Street and 569-573 Birch Street are situated back-to-back in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
520 Buchanan
520 Buchanan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,295
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,195
449 sqft
Classic, recently renovated apartments with washer and dryer combo in a historic Hayes Valley building. Refrigerator and oven. On-site laundry, garage and parking. Close to Alamo Square and public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
521 Ivy Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
950 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef79688eda4f43228a4db74 * Beautiful 2Bdrm+ & 1BA and Hardwood Flrs.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
503 Grove St.
503 Grove St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,795
1450 sqft
This nicely renovated unit is well-equipped with three bedrooms and two full renovated bathrooms. You walk in to a large living room and foyer. There are two large bedrooms, and one small. All bedrooms have deep closets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
519 Fell St.
519 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1075 sqft
See showing schedule by visiting brokerage website at ReLISTO.com Three bedroom apartment flat steps away from the heart of Hayes Valley, transportation and highway. Recently renovated to with new paint, upgraded bathroom and stainless kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Hayes St
450 Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,999
660 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Ultimate luxury in Hayes - CoVid-19 Discount! - Property Id: 137408 This building is the only address to have during lockdown.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
300 Ivy Street
300 Ivy Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 300 Ivy Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
660 Hayes St
660 Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1206 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Location Location Location! Heart of Hayes Valley! - Property Id: 316521 I am two months into my lease and because of a family emergency, I have to give up this amazing place and move out of SF.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
85 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,920
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
9 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
14 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,044
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
777 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
86 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
98 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,123
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,346
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,335
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,621
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
908 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
84 Units Available
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1140 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
36 Units Available
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,134
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,704
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
665 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,245
305 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Safe building with alarm system. Dogs and cats allowed. Gym available. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Half a mile from the boutiques, cafes, and restaurants at Union Square. Close to Highway 101.
