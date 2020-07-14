All apartments in San Francisco
3440 20th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

3440 20th St

3440 20th St · (415) 949-1532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3440 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$2,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 443 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3440 20th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
green community
Much like its famed burrito, the Mission District has a lot of layers. Latin tradition, tech innovation, art and culinary scenes combine to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Absorb the artistic ambiance at City Art Gallery, get into the global groove at Bissap Baobab, or take dinner and a movie to a whole new dimension at Foreign Cinema – the Mission is a multi-course cultural menu. Bart, MUNI and tech shuttles make the Mission the ideal launch pad.

Light and airy interiors, up-to-date appliances and heart-of-the-Mission location give this apartment charisma. BBQ-ready balconies are added bonuses.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Our classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 20th St have any available units?
3440 20th St has 2 units available starting at $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 20th St have?
Some of 3440 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
3440 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3440 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 3440 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 3440 20th St offers parking.
Does 3440 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3440 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 20th St have a pool?
No, 3440 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 3440 20th St have accessible units?
No, 3440 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 20th St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

