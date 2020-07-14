All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 800 LYON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
800 LYON Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:05 PM

800 LYON Street

800 Lyon Street · (415) 322-1589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Western Addition
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

800 Lyon Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Western Addition

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 800 LYON Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
granite counters
microwave
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Laurel Heights is a quiet enclave where strollers outnumber hover-boards and scooters. Bespoke boutiques, ribbon shops and sidewalk cafes give Sacramento street a bit of Parisian flair while busy California Street is host to an upscale strip mall where arugula, fragrant candles and fine wines are just a few of the items on offer. Nearby universities add pep to the area.

Just a half mile from Alamo Square Park and the famed Painted Ladies, this classic SF building will make you feel like a genuine local. And you’ll be only a few blocks from great food options like Brenda’s Meat & Three, The Mill, Little Star Pizza, and Nopa. Inside, there’s a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and a gas range. It’s a fantastic neighborhood conveniently close to Golden Gate Park, Haight, and the Mission.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we speci

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 40lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street parking.
Storage Details: Large Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 LYON Street have any available units?
800 LYON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 LYON Street have?
Some of 800 LYON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 LYON Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 LYON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 LYON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 LYON Street is pet friendly.
Does 800 LYON Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 LYON Street offers parking.
Does 800 LYON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 LYON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 LYON Street have a pool?
No, 800 LYON Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 LYON Street have accessible units?
No, 800 LYON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 LYON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 LYON Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 800 LYON Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2619 MISSION Apartments
2619 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
845 PINE Apartments
845 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Dolores
1813 15th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity