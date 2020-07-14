800 LYON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup granite counters microwave oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Laurel Heights is a quiet enclave where strollers outnumber hover-boards and scooters. Bespoke boutiques, ribbon shops and sidewalk cafes give Sacramento street a bit of Parisian flair while busy California Street is host to an upscale strip mall where arugula, fragrant candles and fine wines are just a few of the items on offer. Nearby universities add pep to the area.



Just a half mile from Alamo Square Park and the famed Painted Ladies, this classic SF building will make you feel like a genuine local. And you’ll be only a few blocks from great food options like Brenda’s Meat & Three, The Mill, Little Star Pizza, and Nopa. Inside, there’s a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and a gas range. It’s a fantastic neighborhood conveniently close to Golden Gate Park, Haight, and the Mission.



