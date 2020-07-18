All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 3831 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
3831 17th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:35 AM

3831 17th Street

3831 17th Street · (650) 822-1548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Castro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3831 17th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Castro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422

LOCATION: 3831 17th St San Francisco (17th St and Sanchez St)

LISTING PRESENTED BY:
Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775
Brandon Temple
BRE#: 01397693
Casey Temple
BRE#: 02083636

QUICK FACTS
- 3.0 Bedrooms - All three rooms feature larger closets with built-in organizers.
- 2.0 Bathrooms - Both bathrooms have been gorgeously remodeled with radiant floors, lighted medicine cabinets, and oversized vanities. Bathroom one features a large walk-in shower and bathroom two offers an oversized tub/shower combo.
- Gleaming hardwood floors and incredible architectural details throughout this historic building built in 1906 and fully renovated with high-end details.
- The large communal space provides an open layout combining the kitchen, family room, and dining area. A built-in entertainment cabinet houses and closes up to hide your electronics.
- A formal living sits at the front of the home with a custom built-in and big windows that pour the natural light into the home.
- The chef's kitchen was designed by an actual chef! Custom cabinetry and organizers, Thermador appliances, butcher block counters on the large center island with counter seating for four, a pot filler, and an office alcove round off this incredible space.
- Front loading washer/dryer in unit.
- The new tankless water heater helps save on energy costs.
- One car tandem parking (or large storage space) in the garage and lots of street parking available.
- The shared rear yard provides a tranquil space for play and relaxation.

RENTAL TERMS
- Rent: $6,450/mo
- Security Deposit: $6,450
- All utilities are the tenant's responsibility
- Pets considered
- Available: 08/15
- Application Fee: $30.00 per application

NEIGHBORHOOD
- Walk Score: 99
- Could you ask for a better location? The central Castro neighborhood has it all. Restaurants, bars, cafes, parks, churches, etc!
- 16 minute walk to BART, 5 minute drive to the Central Freeway on-ramp

BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH PRESENT PM
- Easy online rent payment made through a secure online portal
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers

HOW TO APPLY
- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com
- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left
- Select the property from the list
- Click "Apply Here"
- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
- All applicants must view the unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
- Application fee must be submitted with application

Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Buyer to verify all information through their own resources.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 17th Street have any available units?
3831 17th Street has a unit available for $6,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3831 17th Street have?
Some of 3831 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3831 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3831 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3831 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3831 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3831 17th Street offers parking.
Does 3831 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3831 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 17th Street have a pool?
No, 3831 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3831 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 3831 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3831 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 3831 17th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
11 Dolores
11 Dolores St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1675 Clay Street
1675 Clay Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
106 SANCHEZ
106 Sanchez St
San Francisco, CA 94114
721 GEARY Apartments
721 Geary Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity