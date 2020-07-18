3831 17th Street

Amenities

FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422



LOCATION: 3831 17th St San Francisco (17th St and Sanchez St)



LISTING PRESENTED BY:

Present Financial Property Management, Inc

Corp BRE# 02050775

Brandon Temple

BRE#: 01397693

Casey Temple

BRE#: 02083636



QUICK FACTS

- 3.0 Bedrooms - All three rooms feature larger closets with built-in organizers.

- 2.0 Bathrooms - Both bathrooms have been gorgeously remodeled with radiant floors, lighted medicine cabinets, and oversized vanities. Bathroom one features a large walk-in shower and bathroom two offers an oversized tub/shower combo.

- Gleaming hardwood floors and incredible architectural details throughout this historic building built in 1906 and fully renovated with high-end details.

- The large communal space provides an open layout combining the kitchen, family room, and dining area. A built-in entertainment cabinet houses and closes up to hide your electronics.

- A formal living sits at the front of the home with a custom built-in and big windows that pour the natural light into the home.

- The chef's kitchen was designed by an actual chef! Custom cabinetry and organizers, Thermador appliances, butcher block counters on the large center island with counter seating for four, a pot filler, and an office alcove round off this incredible space.

- Front loading washer/dryer in unit.

- The new tankless water heater helps save on energy costs.

- One car tandem parking (or large storage space) in the garage and lots of street parking available.

- The shared rear yard provides a tranquil space for play and relaxation.



RENTAL TERMS

- Rent: $6,450/mo

- Security Deposit: $6,450

- All utilities are the tenant's responsibility

- Pets considered

- Available: 08/15

- Application Fee: $30.00 per application



NEIGHBORHOOD

- Walk Score: 99

- Could you ask for a better location? The central Castro neighborhood has it all. Restaurants, bars, cafes, parks, churches, etc!

- 16 minute walk to BART, 5 minute drive to the Central Freeway on-ramp



BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH PRESENT PM

- Easy online rent payment made through a secure online portal

- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline

- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers



HOW TO APPLY

- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com

- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left

- Select the property from the list

- Click "Apply Here"

- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

- All applicants must view the unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.

- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

- Application fee must be submitted with application



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Buyer to verify all information through their own resources.

Contact us to schedule a showing.