/
/
/
inner richmond
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
872 Apartments for rent in Inner Richmond, San Francisco, CA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:34pm
1 Unit Available
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 5th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1275 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 549 5th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
337 10TH AVENUE Apartments
337 10th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Dim sum, borscht, and Guinness – it’s all in a day’s dining in the Richmond District. Chinese, Russian and Irish cultures overlap to delicious effect along this area’s main commercial arteries, Clement and Geary.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 28 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments
310 6th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,195
669 sqft
Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is home to Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
523 3rd Avenue
523 3rd Avenue, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,895
1400 sqft
Bright 4bd + parlor, Top Floor Flat, W/D, Yard, Remodeled Kitchen - PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $5,895/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 4 + parlor Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,400sq.ft.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
578 9th Avenue
578 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A Available 08/01/20 Fabulous 1 bed/1 bath with great morning light. The unit has a full sized kitchen and bathroom with modern fixtures and appliances, and tile/wood floors.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
385 17th Avenue
385 17th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
748 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3DKHtSewafm RENTAL DESCRIPTION: Large 1BR/1BA unit in a beautiful conveniently located four unit Edwardian building. Invitingly spacious living room for relaxing and entertaining.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Cornwall St
190 Cornwall Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
Move-in ready 3 BD / 2 BA flat located in the desirable Richmond District of San Francisco - This spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath flat is located in the peaceful Inner Richmond neighborhood.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
726 18th Ave - 1
726 18th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1100 sqft
** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE This stunning apartment unit is located in the Richmond District of San Francisco. On the 2nd floor, it has 3 bedrooms and 1.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
645 15th Avenue
645 15th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2188 sqft
This spacious four-bedroom home, located in one of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods in Inner Richmond is available for lease. This home filled with SF character, is located less than two block's away from Golden Gate Park.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
734 Balboa Street
734 Balboa Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,050
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 734 Balboa Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
676 16th Avenue
676 16th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,250
2009 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4BD/3BA in Quiet Richmond Location. - ***3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S9fnL8K8WGy*** Beautifully updated 4 bed/3 bath condo in quiet Richmond District location.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Clement Street
1600 Clement Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1600 Clement Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2701 Anza St.
2701 Anza Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,720
900 sqft
Nostalgic SF Flat with an Abundance of Natural Light - You'll love this corner unit located in the Richmond District of San Francisco. On the corner of 18th Ave. & Anza St., you'll be two blocks from Geary Blvd.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
277 3rd Avenue
277 3rd Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 277 3rd Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
534 5th Avenue
534 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 534 5th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
322 2nd Avenue
322 2nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,200
975 sqft
Looking to live in the hot Inner Richmond neighborhood? This great 2BD/1BA is it. The unit offers an open floor plan and large windows for plenty of natural light. The building has a shared laundry room, and 1-car assigned parking is included.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
609 Arguello
609 Arguello Boulevard, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 609 Arguello in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
512 18th Ave.
512 18th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
2200 sqft
**Photos with staging, but home to be rented unfurnished. Kitchen and Bathroom photos are older and have since been remodeled with modern design and finishes** Beautiful and very large 3+BR/2BA house located in convenient Inner Richmond.
Results within 1 mile of Inner Richmond
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,560
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,861
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,347
983 sqft
Upscale apartment building in a very walkable neighborhood. Building provides garbage disposal and package receiving service, and on-site laundry. Units feature walk in closets, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, hardwood floors, and energy efficient appliances in fully stocked kitchens. Community amenities include recycling, elevator, and garage. Public transportation located nearby. Pet friendly with restrictions.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
11 Units Available
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,710
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
99 LUPINE Apartments
99 Lupine Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,795
533 sqft
Laurel Heights is a quiet enclave where strollers outnumber hover-boards and scooters.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
1290 20th Ave
1290 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment building located one block from Golden Gate Park, with shopping, dining and more just steps away. Renovated units have hardwood floors, curved archways and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly residence with alarm system and garage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CATiburon, CASausalito, CADaly City, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAMarin City, CAStrawberry, CA