250 FELL St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities elevator parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1920's building features period detailing and bright and airy units. 250 Fell’s location in Hayes Valley is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in San Francisco. It borders Haight-Ashbury, Western Addition/NOPA, SoMa, and Civic Center, making it one of the most walkable neighborhoods. This cultural epicenter is minutes from the San Francisco Symphony and SFJAZZ, as well as a plethora of boutiques, dining and nightlife.



At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest portfolio of properties in the city, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic charm. Modern living.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is