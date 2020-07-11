All apartments in San Francisco
250 FELL St

250 Fell Street · (415) 319-7467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 250 FELL St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1920's building features period detailing and bright and airy units. 250 Fell’s location in Hayes Valley is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in San Francisco. It borders Haight-Ashbury, Western Addition/NOPA, SoMa, and Civic Center, making it one of the most walkable neighborhoods. This cultural epicenter is minutes from the San Francisco Symphony and SFJAZZ, as well as a plethora of boutiques, dining and nightlife.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest portfolio of properties in the city, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic charm. Modern living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Garage lot. Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 FELL St have any available units?
250 FELL St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 FELL St have?
Some of 250 FELL St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 FELL St currently offering any rent specials?
250 FELL St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 FELL St pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 FELL St is pet friendly.
Does 250 FELL St offer parking?
Yes, 250 FELL St offers parking.
Does 250 FELL St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 FELL St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 FELL St have a pool?
No, 250 FELL St does not have a pool.
Does 250 FELL St have accessible units?
No, 250 FELL St does not have accessible units.
Does 250 FELL St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 FELL St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

