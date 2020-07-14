240 ST JOSEPH'S

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator ceiling fan fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator bbq/grill garage parking pool gym

You’ll never get lost in NOPA, the location is built right into the name. North of the Panhandle - that thin strip of greenery from Divisadero to Upper Haight - is central without the downtown crowds; it’s close to Golden Gate Park, but on the sunny side of the fog-belt. NOPA is a major brunch and BBQ destination with a host of standout music venues: The Independent, The Fillmore, Madrone. Diverse, colorful, and MUNI-wired, NOPA hits the spot.



Live near iconic SF locales in this ideal North of the Panhandle location. Be walking distance from Haight-Ashbury, The Fillmore, The Painted Ladies, and the Panhandle. Enjoy hardwood floors, a gated entrance, and an outside courtyard. You’ll be close to parks and fresh air with Golden Gate Park just minutes away from this pet-friendly apartment.