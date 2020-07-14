240 ST JOSEPH'S

Amenities
You’ll never get lost in NOPA, the location is built right into the name. North of the Panhandle - that thin strip of greenery from Divisadero to Upper Haight - is central without the downtown crowds; it’s close to Golden Gate Park, but on the sunny side of the fog-belt. NOPA is a major brunch and BBQ destination with a host of standout music venues: The Independent, The Fillmore, Madrone. Diverse, colorful, and MUNI-wired, NOPA hits the spot.
Live near iconic SF locales in this ideal North of the Panhandle location. Be walking distance from Haight-Ashbury, The Fillmore, The Painted Ladies, and the Panhandle. Enjoy hardwood floors, a gated entrance, and an outside courtyard. You’ll be close to parks and fresh air with Golden Gate Park just minutes away from this pet-friendly apartment.