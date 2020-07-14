All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 240 ST JOSEPH'S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
240 ST JOSEPH'S
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:13 AM

240 ST JOSEPH'S

240 Saint Joseph's Avenue · (415) 949-3742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

240 Saint Joseph's Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94115
Anza Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 240 ST JOSEPH'S.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
bbq/grill
garage
parking
pool
gym
You’ll never get lost in NOPA, the location is built right into the name. North of the Panhandle - that thin strip of greenery from Divisadero to Upper Haight - is central without the downtown crowds; it’s close to Golden Gate Park, but on the sunny side of the fog-belt. NOPA is a major brunch and BBQ destination with a host of standout music venues: The Independent, The Fillmore, Madrone. Diverse, colorful, and MUNI-wired, NOPA hits the spot.

Live near iconic SF locales in this ideal North of the Panhandle location. Be walking distance from Haight-Ashbury, The Fillmore, The Painted Ladies, and the Panhandle. Enjoy hardwood floors, a gated entrance, and an outside courtyard. You’ll be close to parks and fresh air with Golden Gate Park just minutes away from this pet-friendly apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions:
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 ST JOSEPH'S have any available units?
240 ST JOSEPH'S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 ST JOSEPH'S have?
Some of 240 ST JOSEPH'S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 ST JOSEPH'S currently offering any rent specials?
240 ST JOSEPH'S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 ST JOSEPH'S pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 ST JOSEPH'S is pet friendly.
Does 240 ST JOSEPH'S offer parking?
Yes, 240 ST JOSEPH'S offers parking.
Does 240 ST JOSEPH'S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 ST JOSEPH'S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 ST JOSEPH'S have a pool?
Yes, 240 ST JOSEPH'S has a pool.
Does 240 ST JOSEPH'S have accessible units?
No, 240 ST JOSEPH'S does not have accessible units.
Does 240 ST JOSEPH'S have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 ST JOSEPH'S does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 240 ST JOSEPH'S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
100 Broderick
100 Broderick St
San Francisco, CA 94117
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2677 Larkin
2677 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2927 Sacramento Street
2927 Sacramento Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
737 PINE
737 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
1870 PACIFIC
1870 Pacific Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity