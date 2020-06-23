All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Ocean Avenue

1200 Ocean Ave · (661) 228-6069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112
Westwood Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 352-321 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,915

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 351-235 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,967

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Unit 352-405 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 352-422 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 351-242 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit 352-322 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 351-451 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Unit 352-313 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Unit 351-535 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Ocean Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
courtyard
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Avalon Ocean Avenue is a new apartment community located at the south edge of San Francisco in Balboa Park located just minutes from City College, the Balboa Park BART station and I-280. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, Avalon Ocean Avenue features studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in two brand new mid-rise buildings that feature in unit washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchens, and large walk in closets. The smoke free and pet friendly community also includes a fitness center, parking, and an on site Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional: Trash: $29/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Covered lot: $50/month; Parking garage: $225/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Ocean Avenue have any available units?
Avalon Ocean Avenue has 34 units available starting at $2,915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon Ocean Avenue have?
Some of Avalon Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Ocean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Ocean Avenue offers parking.
Does Avalon Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, Avalon Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does Avalon Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, Avalon Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

