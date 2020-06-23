Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking courtyard bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Avalon Ocean Avenue is a new apartment community located at the south edge of San Francisco in Balboa Park located just minutes from City College, the Balboa Park BART station and I-280. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, Avalon Ocean Avenue features studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in two brand new mid-rise buildings that feature in unit washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchens, and large walk in closets. The smoke free and pet friendly community also includes a fitness center, parking, and an on site Whole Foods.