San Francisco, CA
2436 Bush Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 12:42 AM

2436 Bush Street

2436 Bush Street · (415) 688-2168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2436 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Lower Pacific Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2436 Bush Street #1 is centrally located in the Lower Pacific Heights district in San Francisco with convenient access to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. It is a light and spacious flat with one (1) bedroom and one (1) bathroom and features hardwood floors, window blinds throughout the unit, large living room, bedroom with walk-in closet, and an eat-in kitchen with oven/stove and refrigerator. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent. Street parking only and no laundry. We are sorry but this property does not allow pets.

***AVOID SCAMMERS!!!***
INTERESTED WITH THIS LISTING? CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS at 415-661-3860.

Application Fee: $30.00
Holding Deposit: $673.75
Security Deposit: $4,042.50
12-month Lease Minimum
1.5-month Security Deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Bush Street have any available units?
2436 Bush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 Bush Street have?
Some of 2436 Bush Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Bush Street currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Bush Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Bush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 Bush Street is pet friendly.
Does 2436 Bush Street offer parking?
No, 2436 Bush Street does not offer parking.
Does 2436 Bush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 Bush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Bush Street have a pool?
No, 2436 Bush Street does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Bush Street have accessible units?
No, 2436 Bush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Bush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2436 Bush Street does not have units with dishwashers.
