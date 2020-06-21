Amenities
2436 Bush Street #1 is centrally located in the Lower Pacific Heights district in San Francisco with convenient access to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. It is a light and spacious flat with one (1) bedroom and one (1) bathroom and features hardwood floors, window blinds throughout the unit, large living room, bedroom with walk-in closet, and an eat-in kitchen with oven/stove and refrigerator. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent. Street parking only and no laundry. We are sorry but this property does not allow pets.
