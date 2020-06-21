Amenities

2436 Bush Street #1 is centrally located in the Lower Pacific Heights district in San Francisco with convenient access to shopping, restaurants and public transportation. It is a light and spacious flat with one (1) bedroom and one (1) bathroom and features hardwood floors, window blinds throughout the unit, large living room, bedroom with walk-in closet, and an eat-in kitchen with oven/stove and refrigerator. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent. Street parking only and no laundry. We are sorry but this property does not allow pets.



INTERESTED WITH THIS LISTING? CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS at 415-661-3860.



Application Fee: $30.00

Holding Deposit: $673.75

Security Deposit: $4,042.50

12-month Lease Minimum

1.5-month Security Deposit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.