1424 Polk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

1424 Polk

1424 Polk St · (415) 942-6409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1424 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41 · Avail. now

$3,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1424 Polk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
Lower Nob Hill is San Francisco’s goldilocks neighborhood. Wedged between sophisticated Nob Hill and rock n’ roll Tenderloin, this urban bedroom community accommodates Tech and FiDi commuters, artists and anyone looking for a good time. Take the bar scene for a spin at the Tunnel-Top, go island-style with decadent dinner at Liholiho Yacht Club, tap into draught wine at Tender. Lower Nob Hill’s warm appeal is just right.

Swoop in and scoop this Polk Street find! Top-notch location along with top-grade appliances and homey hardwood floors make it the total package. It’s also pet friendly, so you truly can have it all. Time to upgrade from that pet rock to something a

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Our classic properties

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Polk have any available units?
1424 Polk has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Polk have?
Some of 1424 Polk's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Polk currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Polk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Polk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 Polk is pet friendly.
Does 1424 Polk offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Polk offers parking.
Does 1424 Polk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 Polk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Polk have a pool?
No, 1424 Polk does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Polk have accessible units?
No, 1424 Polk does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Polk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Polk has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

