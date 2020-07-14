Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly

Lower Nob Hill is San Francisco’s goldilocks neighborhood. Wedged between sophisticated Nob Hill and rock n’ roll Tenderloin, this urban bedroom community accommodates Tech and FiDi commuters, artists and anyone looking for a good time. Take the bar scene for a spin at the Tunnel-Top, go island-style with decadent dinner at Liholiho Yacht Club, tap into draught wine at Tender. Lower Nob Hill’s warm appeal is just right.



Swoop in and scoop this Polk Street find! Top-notch location along with top-grade appliances and homey hardwood floors make it the total package. It’s also pet friendly, so you truly can have it all. Time to upgrade from that pet rock to something a



One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Our classic properties