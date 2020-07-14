All apartments in San Francisco
977 PINE Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

977 PINE Apartments

977 Pine Street · (415) 941-5843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

977 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,045

Studio · 1 Bath · 222 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$2,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 222 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 977 PINE Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
If Nob Hill were a person, she’d be dressed in a Chanel suit and a pair of Chucks. Crisscrossed by cable cars, the pristine streets atop Nob Hill boast postcard views, great restaurants and world-class hotels. Halfway downhill is where things get casual. Classic dive bars, new craft brew pubs and after-work hotspots add color to the fabric of the area. If you’re looking to live your San Francisco story in style, Nob Hill is your perfect fit.

Ditch that commute and live just minutes from the Financial District. This pet-friendly apartment boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, and a gated entry. This Nob Hill neighborhood is among the most desirable in the city. You’ll be close to Grace Cathedral, Huntington Park, and the Fairmont Hotel.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the cit

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions: 40lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 PINE Apartments have any available units?
977 PINE Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 977 PINE Apartments have?
Some of 977 PINE Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 977 PINE Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
977 PINE Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 PINE Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 977 PINE Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 977 PINE Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 977 PINE Apartments offers parking.
Does 977 PINE Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 977 PINE Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 PINE Apartments have a pool?
No, 977 PINE Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 977 PINE Apartments have accessible units?
No, 977 PINE Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 977 PINE Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 977 PINE Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

