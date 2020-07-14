977 PINE Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry

If Nob Hill were a person, she’d be dressed in a Chanel suit and a pair of Chucks. Crisscrossed by cable cars, the pristine streets atop Nob Hill boast postcard views, great restaurants and world-class hotels. Halfway downhill is where things get casual. Classic dive bars, new craft brew pubs and after-work hotspots add color to the fabric of the area. If you’re looking to live your San Francisco story in style, Nob Hill is your perfect fit.



Ditch that commute and live just minutes from the Financial District. This pet-friendly apartment boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, and a gated entry. This Nob Hill neighborhood is among the most desirable in the city. You’ll be close to Grace Cathedral, Huntington Park, and the Fairmont Hotel.



