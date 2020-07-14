99 LUPINE Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated carpet range

Laurel Heights is a quiet enclave where strollers outnumber hover-boards and scooters. Bespoke boutiques, ribbon shops and sidewalk cafes give Sacramento street a bit of Parisian flair while busy California Street is host to an upscale strip mall where arugula, fragrant candles and fine wines are just a few of the items on offer. Nearby universities add pep to the area.



Live less than a mile from the Presidio in this lovely Laurel Heights neighborhood. Alta Plaza Park is nearby as well with excellent areas for dog walking and taking in the views. This ideally located apartment has gorgeous hardwood floors, a gas range, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Be close to the bay, the ocean, and downtown.



