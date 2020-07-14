All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like
99 LUPINE Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
99 LUPINE Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

99 LUPINE Apartments

99 Lupine Avenue · (415) 702-2931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Laurel Heights-Jordan Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

99 Lupine Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Laurel Heights-Jordan Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 99 LUPINE Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Laurel Heights is a quiet enclave where strollers outnumber hover-boards and scooters. Bespoke boutiques, ribbon shops and sidewalk cafes give Sacramento street a bit of Parisian flair while busy California Street is host to an upscale strip mall where arugula, fragrant candles and fine wines are just a few of the items on offer. Nearby universities add pep to the area.

Live less than a mile from the Presidio in this lovely Laurel Heights neighborhood. Alta Plaza Park is nearby as well with excellent areas for dog walking and taking in the views. This ideally located apartment has gorgeous hardwood floors, a gas range, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Be close to the bay, the ocean, and downtown.

At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachieve

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 99 LUPINE Apartments have any available units?
99 LUPINE Apartments has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 LUPINE Apartments have?
Some of 99 LUPINE Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 LUPINE Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
99 LUPINE Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 LUPINE Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 LUPINE Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 99 LUPINE Apartments offer parking?
No, 99 LUPINE Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 99 LUPINE Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 LUPINE Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 LUPINE Apartments have a pool?
No, 99 LUPINE Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 99 LUPINE Apartments have accessible units?
No, 99 LUPINE Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 99 LUPINE Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 LUPINE Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Similar Listings

Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Waterbend
5880 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
816 Geary
816 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
601 O'FARRELL
601 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
320 Turk Apartments
320 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission DistrictTenderloinRussian HillLower Nob HillSouth BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-San FranciscoCity College of San FranciscoGolden Gate University-San Francisco